By Owen Akenzua

The Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has described the arrival of the torch of the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival tagged Ogun 2024 to Delta State as an affirmation of his administrations unwavering commitment to sports as a vital instrument for youth empowerment, social inclusion and community development.

Governor Oborevwori stated this when he received the Unity torch at the Government House Asaba on Tuesday

The governor represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme said the values of the National Sports Festival aligned with his administrations MORE Agenda as it builds hope for progress, prosperity and unity across all sectors.

He averred that Delta State had consistently remained in the forefront of sporting excellence in Nigeria and is immensely proud of its achievements in not only hosting but triumphantly winning the last edition of thee games in 2022.

Governor Oborevwori said Delta State had continued to nurture some of the finest who had made the state and nation proud in local and international events.

He commended the National Sports Commission and Ogun State for sustaining the noble tradition of the Sports Festival and charged Delta States athletes to uphold thee spirit of excellence and discipline asserting that they were the states pride and the future of Nigeria Sports sector.

Earlier the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Alhaji Shehu Dikko represented by a Deputy Director in the Commission and Team Lead of the 22nd National Sports Festival Unity Torch committee to Delta State, Mrs Ikana Mbora said the Unity Torch was part of the programme’s leading to the 2024 games in Abeokuta.

According to Mallam Dikko it was to inform and to invite Team Delta to the next games holding in Abeokuta ta from May 16 to 30, 2025 saying it was also to serve as a clarion call to the athletes to compete fairly.

The National Sports Commission Chairman reiterated the commissions commitment to organizing a once in a lifetime games with the aim of presenting the best in Nigeria a platform to excel in their individual or team Sports.

The Chairman of thee Delta State Sports Commission, Mr. Onoriode Oborevwori while thanking the state governor for his sustained support and investment in sports assured that the state’s contingent would compete with the determination to retain its crown.

Mr Oborevwori said that Delta would abide with the laws of the games but enjoined the athletes to give their all assuring them of the total support of Deltans during the games.

He also revealed thaa the state government had remained committed to their welfare stressing the only thing to owed Governor Oborevwori was to return to the state as successful defending champion.bhu78 Team Delta had won 8 out of the last 10 editions of the National Sport Festival since Bauchi 2000.