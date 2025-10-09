National Council of state approves Joash Amupitan’s nomination as new INEC chairman,

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has nominated Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN), a legal scholar from Kogi State, as the new chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The nomination, which received the unanimous approval of the National Council of State on Wednesday, follows the completion of Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s tenure in October 2025. Yakubu, who assumed office in 2015, oversaw two general elections during his tenure.

According to Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Tinubu presented Amupitan to the council as a candidate of integrity and competence, noting that he is the first person from Kogi, a North-Central state, to be nominated for the role.

“Professor Amupitan is an apolitical figure and a man of unquestionable character,” the president reportedly told the council.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo of Kogi State, who attended the meeting, described the nominee as “a man of integrity and distinction,” adding that his selection was a source of pride for the North-Central region.

In accordance with constitutional provisions, President Tinubu will forward Amupitan’s name to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

Born on April 25, 1967, in Ayetoro Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, Professor Amupitan is currently the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) at the University of Jos and also serves as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Osun State.

A professor of law at the University of Jos, Amupitan specialises in Company Law, Law of Evidence, Corporate Governance, and Privatisation Law. He became a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) in 2014.

His academic journey began at Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin (1982–1984), followed by a law degree from the University of Jos in 1987. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1988, obtained a Master’s in Law (LLM) in 1993, and earned a PhD in 2007.

Throughout his career, he has served in several leadership positions, including Dean of the Faculty of Law (2008–2014), Chairman of the Committee of Deans and Directors (2012–2014), and Head of the Department of Public Law (2006–2008).

Beyond the academic sphere, Amupitan has served on multiple corporate and legal boards, including Integrated Dairies Limited in Vom, the Council of Legal Education, and the Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies Governing Council.

He is also an accomplished author, with several books to his credit, such as Corporate Governance: Models and Principles (2008), Evidence Law: Theory and Practice in Nigeria (2013), and Principles of Company Law (2013).

Professor Amupitan is married and blessed with four children.