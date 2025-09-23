National Assembly postpones resumption of plenary to October 7

The National Assembly has shifted the resumption of plenary sessions by two weeks, moving it from September 23 to October 7, 2025.

In a memo to senators, Chinedu Akubueze, Chief of Staff to the Senate President, apologised for the inconvenience caused by the change.

“This is to respectfully inform distinguished senators that the resumption of plenary sitting of the senate, earlier scheduled for Tuesday, 23rd September, 2025, has been shifted to Tuesday, 7th October, 2025,” the memo read.

“Any inconvenience this short notice may cause is deeply regretted. Distinguished senators are kindly invited to note the postponement and adjust their schedules accordingly.”

A similar notice was issued to members of the House of Representatives. In an internal memorandum dated September 22, Clerk of the House, Yahaya Danzaria, confirmed the rescheduling.

“With deep regrets, honourable members are hereby informed that the resumption of plenary sessions earlier scheduled for Tuesday, September 23, 2025, has been rescheduled,” Danzaria wrote.

“The new date of resumption is Tuesday, October 7, 2025. Kindly take note and make the necessary adjustments to your schedules accordingly.”

No reason was given for the postponement.