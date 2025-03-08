NATCA Lagos unveils secretariat as NAMA MD urges commitment

BY CHUKWUEMEKE IWELUNMO

The secretariat of the Lagos chapter of the Nigerian Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) has been commissioned at the centrex of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, Murtala Muhammed International Airport Ikeja.

The secretariat, which will serve as relaxation centre for air traffic controllers preparing and returning from duty was unveiled by Mr John Tayo, Director of Air Traffic Services NAMA

Mr Tayo, who represented the Managing Director of NAMA, Engr Umar Farouk said he was elated to see that the project started few months ago through the initiative of the local executives of NATCA, has been completed.

He called for rededication of themselves to the service of NAMA as they have the responsibility to ensure safety in the country’s airspace adding that the current management has shown a lot of commitment to the welfare of the generality of staff and the agency.

Farouk said it was time to reciprocate the management’s gesture through hardwork and service delivery by eschewing acts capable of bringing NAMA into disrespect among other agencies around the world

Farouk commended the high level of commitment and zeal by the chairman of Lagos chapter of NATCA, Mr Harrison Duru in ensuring that the project was completed.

“What we are seeing here is as a result the selfless efforts put in by everyone to see it completed. I can see that out future is bright already”

He also acknowledged the effort of the Airspace manager for supporting the local executives

In his speech, the Chairman of Lagos chapter of NATCA, Mr Harrison Duru, said the the idea of the secretariat was muted as a result of circumstances

Duru said the idea to build the secretariat was conceived and materialise as a result of the good people and coordinated efforts

He said in the future, the chapter planned to have a gym and table tennis court not only for ATCOs but for the aviation community.

Duru said it was a result of necessity that led to the construction of the building when last year the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria demolished the personnel area where they were using

He narrated that it was difficult for them to cope at that time as result of lack of accommodation for the ATCs

Duru said the secretariat will serve as their post work briefing to review what was done earlier in the day

The Lagos chapter boss appealed to the management to help furnish the office with necessary facilities.

Duru equally appealed to his fellow colleagues to make judicious use of the secretariat as it was jointly constructed

Among dignatories present at the unveiling ceremony were, the general managers of Aeronautical Information Services, Alhaji Gausa Yahaya and Human Resource, Solomon Ohiomah, Airspace Manager for Murtala Muhammed Airport and the Military Airport Commandant, Group Capt Stella Udo.