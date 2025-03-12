Natasha’s actions setting youths back in Politics’ – Group Christian leader, Kadzai says

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Co-chairman of the Interfaith Coalition Conference, Engr. Daniel Kadzai has dismissed the allegation by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, saying that her actions are a set back to youths who are aspiring to venture into politics.

The Northern Christian leader said that youths who now have a chance to serve the country should be mindful of their activities in order not to display youthfulness that is capable of jeopardising their chances in future elections.

Kadzai stated this on Tuesday in a statement sent to our correspondent, expressing disappointment on the baseless allegation of sexual harassment meted to the Senate President, describing it as an attempt to tarnish the reputation of the Senate.

According to him, the allegation was also politically motivated, using a youth to champion the cause, as Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan acted in line with the script by her scriptwriters.

READ ALSO: E-paper: 10 things you need to know on The DailytimesNGR

“I have followed with keen interest the continued attack on Senator Godswill Akpabio on this baseless issue of sexual harassment. Akpabio is a national asset, a detribalised Nigerian whose actions have touched on all ethnic and religious groups. Even as the then Governor of Akwa Ibom State, he built bridges of national unity across the country and beyond”, he said.

Kadzai explained that the disrespectful behavior by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, towards Senator Akpabio, during the plenary session was shameful and out of place.

He said the outburst and heated exchange of words with tempers running high was unbecoming of a Senator as she vehemently ignored and rejected the Senate’s seating arrangements and raised her voice even after being ruled out of order.

He also condemned Akpoti-Uduaghan’s refusal to leave the chamber when asked, and described her actions as inappropriate for a lawmaker of that level.

Kadzai advised Akpoti-Uduaghan to tender an unreservedly public apology to the Senate President even while she is still under suspension.

“As a Christian leader, I am not comfortable with the rude and unethical behavior exhibited by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against our revered Senate President.

“The rules are meant to be obeyed and she cannot consider herself above the law by flouting the laid-down procedures of the Senate.

“She ought to know that unless the Senate President recognizes her, she cannot speak. This is not a lawless country or a chaotic parliament where everyone speaks at will.

“Her decision to continue addressing the Senate after the gavel had been struck overruling her was highly uncivilized”, Kadzai said.