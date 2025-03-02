Natasha: Saraki calls for protection of the Institution, not individual

By Tom Okpe

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki has called for protection of the Institution of the Senate, and it’s leadership, the Senate President, instead of trying to protect the individual.

Saraki, reacting to the ongoing allegations of sexual advances leveled against the incumbent President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, by the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, in a statement, signed on Saturday titled: ‘Ampabio/Natasha: Let’s protect the Institution, Not Individuals,’ called for “an open, transparent, and honest investigation by the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions,” to determine the veracity of the allegations, raised by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Saraki who presided over the Eighth Senate, emphasized that only an open and honest investigation would prevent the Parliament from being perceived as an institution that condones sexual harassment, gender bias, abuse of office, disregard for standing orders and rules, and general disorderliness saying: “This is what a transparent, open, and unbiased investigation should achieve.”

READ ALSO: NSITF records 22,350 claims in 2024, covers over 7.6m employees

He cautioned against undue interference in the work of the investigative panel, maintaining that the primary objectives should be, to uncover the truth and protect the legislative institution from any perception of involvement in or tolerance of wrongdoing.

The statement reads: “I have watched from afar the recent developments in the Senate, involving the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and the Senator from Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“This situation saddens me because of its negative impact on the integrity, sanctity, image, and public perception of the institution, I believe that everyone who has been associated with the National Assembly, whether as a leader, member, or staff—should strive to protect these values, which make the institution the foremost among the three arms of Government.

“The constitution, of the country’s laws, Senate rules, and parliamentary conventions and practices should be strictly followed in resolving this matter. The resolution should be conducted transparently, without bias, toward either party.

“The goal should be to uncover the truth and uphold the integrity of the legislative body, ensuring it is not wrongly perceived as tolerating or participating in any form of lawbreaking.

“For these reasons, I believe that both parties in this dispute, as well as their supporters inside and outside the chamber, should be mindful of the impact of their actions, inactions, reactions, claims, and counterclaims. They must ensure that nothing is done to tarnish the institution.

“Given the public claims made by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, the appropriate step now is to initiate an open, transparent, and honest investigation by the Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions. Both parties must submit to the investigation, fully cooperate with the committee, and present their cases before it.

“This would not be the first time a Senate President has appeared before the Committee to facilitate a transparent inquiry. I recall that during the 8th Senate, a Senator alleged that I imported an official car for my use as Senate President without paying customs duty. Since I knew the claim was false, I supported the referral of the matter to the Ethics Committee and personally, testified before it, in full view of the media.

“My testimony proved that the Senator who made the allegation had misrepresented the facts and was acting mischievously.

“Furthermore, on the day the committee presented its report for debate on the Senate floor, I stepped aside and allowed my Deputy to preside. The transparent manner in which the investigation and subsequent debate were handled, reassured everyone that there was no wrongdoing. This is a precedent that the leadership of the 10th Senate should follow.

“In my case, the decision to allow an open investigation and to subject myself to scrutiny was not an easy one. It was humbling, but I knew it was the right decision. In the end, I am glad I took that route.

“We must not allow the Senate to be viewed as an institution that tolerates sexual harassment, gender bias, abuse of office, disregard for rules, and disorderliness. A transparent, open, and unbiased investigation should prevent this.

“Due process must be followed so that if any wrong doing is found, it is addressed and corrected, with appropriate remedies implemented.

“To me, the Senate as an institution is of paramount importance. It is sacred and preeminent. All proponents of democracy should work to strengthen it. No leader or member should be allowed to openly or covertly, undermine its sanctity.

“Let me be clear: I am neither asserting that Akpabio is guilty nor implying that Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is right in her claims. My stance is that an investigation is necessary to establish the truth and protect the integrity of the Senate.”

Also, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, on Saturday called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Upper Legislative Chamber to investigate the sexual harassment allegations, made against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio by the Senator, representing Kogi Central, Natasha Qkpoti-Uduaghan.

In a statement on his X account on Saturday, Atiku expressed deep concern over the claims made by the Kogi Central senator, stressing the need for accountability and justice.

He said: “Like millions of Nigerians, I watched with deep concern on Friday, as Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan raised serious allegations of sexual harassment, intimidation, and mistreatment against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

“These allegations are grave and deserve a thorough, impartial, and transparent investigation.”

The former Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, emphasised that the Nigerian Senate must uphold the highest standards of integrity, particularly, in its leadership.

“The Nigerian Senate represents the voice of the people. Those who serve in it, especially its leadership, must uphold the highest standards of integrity, dignity, and respect, both for their office and for the Nigerian citizens they serve,” he said.

Atiku further noted that the position of Senate President comes with immense responsibility and should not be tainted by allegations that undermine public trust.

“As the third most powerful figure in the country, the Senate President should embody unimpeachable character.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace is a significant barrier to women’s advancement and, by extension, the nation’s progress.

“Allegations of such misconduct should never be simply dismissed, particularly when they involve a public officer with immense power, influence, and responsibility.”

He urged President Bola Tinubu and the Senate to take Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims seriously, insisting that how the matter is handled will reflect Nigeria’s commitment to justice and gender inclusion.

“With only four women currently serving in the Senate, it is imperative that we foster an environment where female legislators can serve without fear of harassment or intimidation,” he stressed.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, in an interview on Arise TV, alleged that Akpabio made inappropriate advances towards her and later hindered her legislative efforts after she refused.