Natasha: Group threatens Senator Nwaebonyi with recall

…tells Senator to stop being shame to the people

By Tom Okpe

Leadership of a foremost governance and accountability group, Association of Ebonyi Indigenes in the Diaspora, AEISCID, has sent strong caution to the Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial district, Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi over his vituperative utterances and attacks on eminent personalities in the sex scandal allegations involving the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Senator representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The group also, threatened to recall the Senator, saying his actions brings shame to his Senatorial zone.

According to the association in Abuja on Monday, the President, Worldwide, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu described the Senator’S utterances, conducts and actions as ‘totally not parliamentary enough, unwholesome and unbecoming of a legislator by every known standard.’

Oluchukwu who warned that Nwaebonyi’s continuous media voyages, uncomplimentary remarks and general disposition to those calling out the Senate President over the allegations leveled against him by Senator Natasha, clearly shows that he does not understand his clearly-spelt-out duty as a legislator in the Red Chambers.

He said: “We have watched, read and listened deeply with concerning compunctions, the heedless vibrations of one of our sons, Senator Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, who represents the Ebonyi North Senatorial zone at the 10th National Assembly.

READ ALSO: Deputy Speaker Seeks Uzbekistan’s Partnership For Nigeria’s Solid Minerals, Mining Sector Development

“Ordinarily, we had contemplated letting the matter to gently slide, but we are forced to speak up due to the continuous media umbrages of our brother, Nwaebonyi, who appears to have completely forgotten that he was elected to make laws for the benefit of his constituents and also to attract other such dividends of democracy while yet carrying himself in a most distinguished and honourable way as a lawmaker.

“For whatever it is worth, the voyages of Nwaebonyi in defense of the accused, almost crying more than the bereaved leaves so much to be desired and therefore, has left the rest of Ebonyi people, utterly ashamed of his undignifying behaviour to the extent that we fall short of labeling him, an attack dog.

“We query the rationale behind the reckless abandonment of legislative duties by Nwaebonyi to turn himself into a bag-carrying thug for his colleague who is merely a first among equals.

“What must have been promised or offered to the lawmaker to reduce himself and by extension ridicule the rest of his people with his shameful name-callings, limitless defenses and totally unprovoked anger against reasonable Nigerians who are lawfully calling for a thorough and proper investigation into the allegations and condemning the undemocratic suspension of Senator Natasha from the red chambers by the Senate President.

“We at AEISCID wish, not to only condemn Nwaebonyi’s rather ridiculous conducts but also, call for strong caution and respect for the Ebonyi brand he wears. Already, rumours are thickening that he may have been promised or tipped by the ruling Party’s hierarchy in Abuja for the plum job of replacing the incumbent Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru in 2027.

“This, we wish to inform him is not tenable because Ebonyi cannot continually be governed by the worst among us even in the guise of equity.

“With his dishonourable conducts so far in the 10th NASS, we urge the Ebonyi North constituents to immediately begin his recall process should he indulge himself again in such disgraceful expedition of defending the NASS leader in such a way and manner he has so far done. Enough, should be enough.”