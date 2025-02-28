Natasha accuses Akpabio of sexual harassment, victimisation, traces her ordeal with the Senate President to December 8th 2023

By Patrick Wemambu

The Senator representing Kogi-Central in the 10th Senate, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has accused the Senate President, Godswill Obot Akpabio, of sexual harassment and victimisation. She traces her present ordeal with Senator Akpabio to the visit of she and her husband to the presiding officer’s country home in Akwa Ibom State December 8th 2023 to celebrate his birthday.

This was disclosed Friday in an interview Natasha granted ARISE TV on their flagship programme ‘The Morning Show.’

“It all started the day before his birthday and my birthday because we are birthday mates. We were all in Akwa Ibom (State). At first, we were in his house at Ikot Ekpene. Then we all went to his house in Uyo, then he held my hands, walking around from room to room, he showed me the beautiful interiors.

“He got to this particular sitting room and asked me if I liked his house. I said of course, Sir, every room is beautiful, beautiful taste. And he said, ‘Now you are a Senator, I am going to create time for us to come create quality moments here. You will enjoy it.’ At that point, I just pulled away (from him) because I didn’t understand what he meant,” Natasha said.

Avowing that Akpabio promised to create space in his magnificent building for both of them to have fun, she declared that the advances were made in the presence of her husband – who though was tagging along behind them.

She told the television station; “My case is a case of a student being punished by a lecturer for refusing to sleep with him.”

Recalling another incident but in the red chamber, Natasha stated that Akpabio thwarted her efforts to move a motion regarding the Ajaokuta steel complex. Following advice of her fellow parliamentarians, she sought rapproachment with the Senate President but was told she could have her way if only she would be ready to play ball.

On a previous incident on the floor of the Senate where Akpabio warned Natasha to behave herself since Senate was not a ‘nightclub’, the Kogi Central Senator said it was not a slip of tongue as the Senate President once discussed having a ‘nightclub’ fun with her previously.

Senator Natasha also alleged that the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, once called to threaten her at midnight over the recent faceoff with Akpabio, saying the Ekiti Central lawmaker warned that ‘if Akpabio goes down’, she will go down too.

Away from the ARISE TV interview, it would be recalled that the the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, had earlier appeared on the Human Rights Radio and TV where she said the change of seat drama in the Senate was a deliberate attempt by Akpabio to keep her away from being captured by cameras during plenary sittings.

She called for live transmission of the probe panel’s hearing – emphasising that she would address the allegations and other issues relating to Akpabio’s leadership of the red chamber.

She also responded to a petition filed by the Northern Youths Advocacy for Excellence (NOYAD) to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, which accused her of corruption, abuse of power and victimisation of staff within the Senate Committee on Local Content, which she chaired before her recent deployment to Diaspora and NGOS.

The NOYAD’s petition accused her of financial misappropriation, blackmail against oil and gas industry stakeholders and sidelining of the committee’s clerk, Edith Ajah, from official duties.

It also claimed that she coerced oil and gas companies into providing financial contributions for her personal benefit under the pretext of supporting the committee’s work.

The document further alleged that she created a hostile work environment within the Senate, leading to internal grievances.

Part of the petition read: “Evidence at our disposal shows that Senator Natasha has corruptly enriched and overreached herself through intimidation tactics, unapproved public outreaches and by reimbursing endorsements against regulations.

“With the benefit of hindsight, NOYAD is also alleging, with incontrovertible evidence, that Senator Uduaghan-Akpoti has, ab initio, never had any genuine support for the Local Content mandate but rather, was focused on fleecing businesses.

“She took laws into her hands by stifling the rights and privileges of the committee’s clerk, Ms. Edith Ajah, and her team, forcing the committee into a state of near dysfunctionality.”

The petitioners called on the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions to conduct a thorough investigation into what they described as illegally subversive and intimidating activities and to ensure that appropriate legal and disciplinary measures were taken.

But, the Kogi senator dismissed the allegations, saying, “This petition came to my notice a few hours ago. As much as I have refrained from publicly speaking on the matter and a lot of occurrences at the Senate under Senate President Akpabio, it’s about time I break my silence.”

“To Nigerians, please be sure to join the probe, which I shall insist would be covered live. The next few days and weeks shall be interesting but will shape the standard and quality of Nigeria’s leadership,” she added.

Natasha’s allegations come in the wake of a heated session in the Senate last Thursday, when Akpabio ordered sergeants-at-arms to remove her from the chamber.

There was commotion in the upper house after Senate Chief Whip Mohammed Monguno informed Akpabio that Akpoti-Uduaghan had refused to move to a new seat assigned to her, following the defection of two opposition senators to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Citing Orders 24 and 6, Monguno had insisted that it was within the Senate President’s discretion to reassign Senators’ seats. He further contended that a Senator could only speak from his or her designated seat and that Akpabio had the authority to bar contributions from an unassigned position.