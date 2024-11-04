NASU, SSANU suspend indefinite strike following govt intervention

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) and Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has announced the suspension of its indefinite strike for one month, effective Tuesday, November 5.

In a statement signed by NASU General Secretary, Prince Peters Adeyemi, and SSANU President, Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, the unions commended their members for their unwavering support and determination throughout the industrial action.

The strike, which began on October 28, was in response to the Federal Government’s alleged insensitivity to the unions’ demands, which include withheld salaries, earned allowances, and wage adjustments.

According to JAC leadership, extensive negotiations with top government officials, including the Minister of Education, Minister of Finance, and other key stakeholders, helped secure a partial commitment to their demands.

During these high-level discussions, the Federal Government agreed to pay two months of the four months of withheld salaries, with one month already largely paid by the end of October 2024 and the second month expected by the end of November.

This staggered payment plan is part of what JAC described as an “irrevocable commitment” by the government.

In light of the recent developments and signs of goodwill from the new Minister of Education, JAC has urged its members to resume work as of Tuesday, November 5. Branch leaders of both unions are expected to convene meetings on November 4 to update members on the latest developments and encourage compliance with the new directive.

While suspending the strike, the JAC leadership emphasized that unresolved issues remain, including the additional two months of withheld salaries, a N50 billion demand for Earned Allowances, arrears, and a wage award. The unions affirmed that these matters are still under active deliberation with the government.

“During this industrial struggle, we have had several extensive and exhaustive deliberations with the officials of the Federal Government of Nigeria including the new Minister of Education, the Minister of Finance, the outgoing Minister of State for Education, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, the Accountant-General of the Federation and the leadership of the Department of State Services

“These high-level engagements culminated into extracting an irrevocable commitment from the Federal Government that the 2 months of the 4 months withheld salaries would be paid in staggered form. One month by the end of October, 2024 (which has largely been done), then the second month to be paid by the end of November, 2024.

“Arising from the above and in view of the level of commitment exhibited by the new minister and the leadership of the Department of State Services, the leadership of JAC, after several contacts and other patriotic considerations, hereby directs that the ongoing indefinite strike be suspended for one- month effective Tuesday, 5th November, 2024. Branch leaders of both NASU and SSANU are hereby directed to convene a joint Congress in their respective campuses on Monday, 4th November, 2024 and intimate members of these development and urge them to resume work on Tuesday, 5th November, 2024.

“We wish to also reiterate that discussions on the remaining 2 months, the N50 billion Earned Allowances, Arrears of 25/35 per cent and the Wage Award have been revisited and are undergoing deliberations.

“Thank you for your usual understanding and cooperation in this regard, we appreciate your total commitment and resoluteness during this struggle,” the statement read in part.