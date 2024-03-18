NASU, SSANU begin seven-day warning strike

By Ukpono Ukpong

Non-teaching staff of Nigerian universities have commenced a seven day warning strike from today.

This was contained in a letter issued to members by the Joint Action Committee (JAC), of the Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

The directive indicates that there will be complete blackout in all the universities. Water treatment plants and clinics will be shutdown, while those involved in the proposed matriculations in some universities are to stay away from any activities.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu had recently directed that university workers that were on prolonged strike in 2022 and their salaries stopped by the Muhammadu Buhari administration after the invocation of “no work, no pay” policy, should be paid four months of the withheld salaries.

While the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) members have since been paid, the non teaching staff comprising SSANU, NASU and the National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, are yet to receive any payment.

To express their dismay, SSANU and NASU through JAC, issued an ultimatum to the government, but the ultimatum expired without any action from government.

The two unions thereafter, gave a seven day warning strike notice to commence on March 18, 2024 if the government failed to attend to their demand.

In a statement on Friday March 15, JAC of the two unions lamented that the government had remained adamant to the strike notice and therefore directed that the warning strike should commence today.

A statement signed by Prince Peters Adeyemi, General Secretary of NASU and Comrade Mohammed Ibrahim, SSANU President, explained that all the notices to the relevant government officials have produced no positive results.

The statement titled, “Commencement of a 7-day warning strike,” read: “The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of NASU and SSANU has inundated the Federal Government with the need to pay the withheld 4 months’ salaries of our members in the Federal Universities and Inter-University Centres as done for our Academic counterpart to no avail.

“As a matter of fact, the attention of Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the President and Prof. Tahir Mamman, SAN, the Minister of Education was called to this injustice and unfair treatment of our members in our letter referenced JAC/NS/VOL.II/277 dated 13th February, 2024 and to also inform them to resolve the issue positively before it leads to unnecessary upheaval in our University Sector.

“In a similar vein, a press release was issued on 1st March, 2024 and the Federal Government was given 7-days ultimatum to do the needful in respect of the payment of the withheld 4 months’ salaries but nothing was done on same.

“Having waited patiently for the ultimatum to expire without positive response to our demand by Government, this is to direct our members in the Universities and Inter- University Centres throughout the country to commence a 7-day warning strike effective Monday, 18th March, 2024 in the first instance.

“Please note that the 7-day warning strike should be comprehensive and total as no concession should be given in any guise.

“Your strict compliance and adherence to this directive is mandatory for all NASU and SSANU branches in the Universities and Inter-University Centres.”