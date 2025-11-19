N’Assembly Committed to Economic Reforms – Speaker Abbas

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has said the National Assembly remains committed to driving economic reforms that will transform Nigeria’s economy.

He spoke Tuesday at the opening of the “Made in Naija” Trade Exhibition and Logo Unveiling in Abuja.

Abbas said the legislature has passed and amended key laws to ease doing business, strengthen infrastructure and support small and medium-sized enterprises.

He stressed that Nigeria must scale up domestic production to reduce dependence on imports and promote inclusive growth.

The event was attended by a former minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Abuja Dr. Aliyu Modibbo, who represented Vice President Kashim Shettima and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Jumoke Oduwole, among other dignitaries.

Abbas said manufacturers must meet global standards to build credibility and compete internationally. He noted that quality remains central to national growth.

He praised the House Committee on Commerce for organising the exhibition, describing it as timely and aligned with Nigeria’s industrial goals.

The Speaker said the AfCFTA presents new opportunities, but only if Nigerian goods are competitive and dependable across the region.

He highlighted the Federal Government’s First policy, which mandates ministries and agencies to prioritise locally made products.

Abbas recalled the lessons from his recent visit to China, saying sustained investment in manufacturing lifted that nation’s economy.

He warned that continued reliance on imports weakens the naira, drains foreign reserves and limits job creation.

The Speaker urged Nigerians to deliberately buy local products to strengthen the economy.

He also commended the Chairman of the House Committee on Commerce, Hon. Ahmed Mohammed Munir, for leading the initiative.