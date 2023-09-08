NASS Tribunal : Kogi APC rejects judgement, heads to appeal court

By Idris Ahmed, Lokoja

The Kogi State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, (APC), Honourable Abdullahi Bello, has appealed to supporters of the party in the Eastern and Central Senatorial districts where elections were voided by the National Assembly Election Tribunal, to remain calm, assuring that the mandates will be revalidated at the appeal court.

Hon. Bello on Thursday, while reacting to the judgement delivered by the National Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Lokoja which nullified the victory of Sadique Abubakar Ohere (APC), as Senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial district and the cancellation of the result of Kogi East Senate Election, where a fresh election was ordered for 94 polling units.

He said the mandates freely given to the party by the electorate at the National Assembly Election will be reclaimed at the Appeal Court.

Alhaji Bello urged Sen. Abubakar Ohere and Sen. Jibrin Isah, senators representing Kogi Central and East respectively , the constituents as well as APC supporters across the state to be calm and steadfast, assuring that the party is working towards reclaiming her mandate.

Alhaji Bello who expressed shock and worry over the ruling, said it was unfortunate that the facts of the matter pleaded at the Tribunal were not in agreement with the judgment, insisting that the APC clearly won the February, National Assembly Election.

The APC Chairman, who described the judgment of the tribunal as a miscarriage of justice, expressed disappointment that the fact of the information presented to the tribunal were not followed.

While he said the APC is heading to the Appeal Court to challenge the outcome of the Tribunal, Hon. Bello urged supporters of the party across the state, to remain calm and focused as the APC will reclaim it’s mandate.

He assured that the APC will be presenting superior facts at the Appeal Court to prove that the APC overwhelmingly won at the February National Assembly election.

