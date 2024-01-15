NASS: Oborewori expresses confidence In quality of Delta Reps

By Nosa Akenzua

Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed confidence in the capacity of the present crop of elected and appointed leaders in the state to deliver.

Oborevwori made the remark at the commissioning of the Azunze market in Kwale, facilitated by the member representing the Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon Nnamdi Ezechi, through the Nigeria Building and Road Research Institute.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, said the last general election in the state produced grassroots-oriented leaders painstakingly nominated by the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

He identified Hon. Ezechi as one of the elected representatives doing the party and the state proud, noting that he had an enviable track record of performance before advancing to the National Assembly.

Governor Oborevwori called on those who would be trading in the market to cultivate a maintenance culture to quicken its growth and expansion, describing the market as a component of the MORE agenda of his administration.

Earlier, Hon. Ezechi said the market project, which would be the least he would be attracting to the Federal Constituency, marked the beginning of a turnaround in the development of Ndokwa nation.

The federal lawmaker, who assured the youths of Ndokwa that great opportunities lay ahead of them, thanked the State Governor, Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, for his love for Ndokwa people and pledged increased support for his administration.

Sir Onyeme also represented the governor at the donation of relief materials for victims of last year’s flood and recent disaster at Obiaruku in Ukwuani local government area, Ndokwa East, Ndokwa West, courtesy of Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi.

The Deputy Governor praised Hon. Ezechi for his show of love to Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, and Delta State at large.

Items distributed by Ezechi included rice, yams, blankets, beans, mosquito nets, groundnut oil, seasoning spices, zinc, cement, amongst other items.

Meanwhile, Delta State Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Onoriode Agofure, has said that the Commercial Motorcycle and Tricycle Operators Association, COMTOA, remained the only body authorized by the state government for the collection of daily road tax, as well as to organize, coordinate and supervise the activities of commercial motorcycle and tricycle operators in Delta state.

A statement by the Commissioner for Transport, Mr. Onoriode Agofure, stressed that “the general public, Deltans and all Commercial Motorcycle and Tricycle Operators are informed that the State Government is within her purview to levy the three Hundred (#300) naira daily road tax for tricycle and two hundred (#200) naira for motorcycles respectively.

The Commercial Motorcycle and Tricycle riders are advised to comply fully with COMTOA, as the only body recognized by Government in the State.”

The transport commissioner further emphasized that any other body purportedly performing the same functions as COMTOA was illegal and should desist without further delay.

The Commissioner mentioned some “faceless individuals” that referred to themselves as “Amalgamated Commercial Motorcycle Owners Association of Nigeria (ACOMORAN), Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) and Motorcycle Owners Union of Nigeria (MOUN).”

Accordingly, promoters of ACOMORAN, TOAN and MOUN have been warned to desist from their inciting and provocative actions that could lead to a breakdown of law and order, or be prepared to face the full wrath of the law.