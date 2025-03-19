NASS ‘ll Back Sports Development’ Initiatives, Speaker aAssures Commission, NFF

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep Abbas Tajudeen, has said the National Assembly will support initiatives that will develop sports and athletes in Nigeria.

Acting as Special Guest of Honour, at the ground-breaking ceremony of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, hostel and training pitches in Abuja, Speaker Abbas expressed readiness of the National Assembly to support project to completion, when due, saying, “the House of Representatives is happy with this initiative. We are happy with this project.”

Speaker Abbas also, stated that the National Assembly will welcome ideas that will enhance the sporting sector.

He said: “I want to plead commitment of the House, that we are willing and ready to look at other areas, that have not been captured by these initiatives so as to also give our support, going forward; other areas that require the intervention of the National Assembly.

“So, on behalf of the National Assembly, it is my pleasure to congratulate the National Sports Commission, the NFF and the United sporting sector in Nigeria for this important project and initiative that is about to be on roll.”

The NFF-FIFA Football Hostel is under the FIFA Forward Program, while the training centre will have synthetic and natural grass pitches with dressing rooms and NFF technical centre.