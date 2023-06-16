NASS Inauguration: Aare Adetola EmmanuelKing Congratulates Yayi, OGD, Salisu and other Members

The Head honcho of Adron Homes and Properties Limited; Aare Adetola Emmanuel-King has congratulated the newly inaugurated members of the 10th National Assembly NASS from across Ogun state after they were inaugurated on the 13th of June while they took their oath of office in a bid to commence their legislative business for the 10th senate; swearing an oath to serve and represent their constituents by upholding the tenents and pledging their allegiance and loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Aare Adetola specially congratulated Senator Olamilekan Adeola Yayi of Ogun West, Senator Gbenga Daniel; Ogun East and Senator Salisu Shuiab Ogun Central after their inauguration at the floor of the senate chambers where he wished them a fruitful sojourn in their legislative odyssey.

In his goodwill message to the recently inaugurated senators, the real estate mogul disclosed that; the senators who have been given the mandate to represent the three Ogun senatorial districts need to use their platform and clout in the senate to attract development to the state and also deliver to their constituents the dividend of democracy.

“I want to specially felicitate my dear brother, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, my elder brother, His Excellency; Senator Gbenga Daniel and Senator Salisu on their inauguration.

I am sure that they will bring their experience into play in ensuring that Ogun State gets quality representation at the Red Chambers. I am happy Senator Yayi played a pivotal role in the emergence of Senator Akapabio as President of the Senate. I wish all the elected senators the best in their sojourn at the 10th Senate.

I want them to attract positive development that will directly improve the wellbeing of their constituents and also consolidate on the efforts of Governor Dapo Abiodun in bringing Ogun state an accelerated development in all sectors.”

The Otun Onigbagbo of Remo Land also used the opportunity to congratulate all inaugurated members of the House of Representatives from Ogun State who were also inducted into the Lower National Assembly. He also enjoined them to ensure they do everything within their power to ensure that Ogun state is on the map in terms of sponsoring people-oriented bills and also constituency projects and human empowerment programmes.

He congratulated Hon. Adewunmi Onanuga; Ikenne/Sagamu, Remo North, Hon. Adegbesan Joseph; Ijebu North/Ijebu East/Ogun Waterside, Hon. Olufemi Adeleke Ogunbanwo; Ijebu Ode/Odogbolu/Ijebu North East, Hon. Ibrahim Ayokunle Isiaka; Ifo/Ewekoro, Hon. Gboyega Nasir Isiaka; Imeko Afon/Egbado North, Hon. Olumide Osoba; Abeokuta North/Obafemi- Owode/Odeda, Hon. Abiodun Isaq Akinlade; Egbado South and Ipokia, Hon. Afolabi Afuape; Abeokuta South and Hon. Tunji Akinosi; Ado-Odo/Ota.

While celebrating them on their inauguration, he however implores them to work in synergy with the Governor, senators and other critical stakeholders and put the Ogun State project as a collective effort that must be actualized to the fullest.

He also implores them to use this opportunity of serving as an avenue to transform their various constituencies and also use their influence to attract a series of life-changing projects to the constituencies.

“This is an opportunity to serve the people and also show that the mandate that gave each and every one of them will be put to good use. Regardless of our party differences, we must work together to ensure our dear state soars higher in terms of social amenities and capacity building. I wish them a hitch-free legislative sojourn. Let them put Ogun state first in anything they do and Almighty God will make it a smooth ride for them.”

