Nasarawa: Monarchs to monitor projects in localities, Sule says

BY AUGUSTINE KUZA

The Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, says henceforth, traditional rulers would be in charge of monitoring projects located in their areas, to ensure proper execution and benefit of their communities

Governor Sule stated this in Jenkwa Development Area of Obi Local Government, during the ‘Meet The People’ campaign in the state.

He said schools would be built and others rehabilitated in Obi Local Government, while road projects and boreholes would also be provided to residents of the area.

Governor Sule, who said he was in the area to canvass for their support, explained that the community used to have Commissioners in the state cabinet but could not make it in his administration; reason being that when he came on board, he allowed party stakeholders across Local Government Areas to choose Commissioners for him and the choice by them was based on areas that gave large number of votes at the election.

While appealing to them to vote all APC candidates, governor Sule advised them not to repeat the mistake of 2019, so that they will be part of every consideration in the state.

“You have some key positions in the state and to have a Commissioner in the next cabinet would be an addition to you,” Sule promised.

Earlier the campaign, Director General, Abubakar Sondagi, said the campaign team is before the traditional rulers to ask for there votes, APC in all elections considering the number of projects distributed to the area by Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration.

He noted that votes accumulation in Jenkwe Development Area is a place to reckon with, as such, they should come out in their numbers and vote for the party come soon.

