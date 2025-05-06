Nasarawa Leads in Mini-Grids, Lithium Production as Governor Briefs President on State, Party Progress

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State on Tuesday met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, where he briefed the nation’s leader on critical developments in his state and the performance of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking to journalists after the closed-door meeting, Governor Sule disclosed that the discussion centered on two main issues: developments in Nasarawa and party-related matters, especially as they pertain to the state. He highlighted Nasarawa’s recent federal recognition for strides in agriculture and renewable energy, particularly its emergence as the state with the highest number of mini-grids in the country.

“Just yesterday, we received special recognition in the areas of agriculture and mini-grids. Nasarawa now has the highest number of mini-grids in the country, driven by agricultural and mining development,” he said.

On the wave of defections from opposition parties to the APC, the governor described it as a vote of confidence in President Tinubu’s reform agenda. He referenced major policy shifts such as foreign exchange unification, fuel subsidy removal, and sectoral reforms in power, skill acquisition, and agriculture.

“These reforms may come with their ups and downs, but the benefits far outweigh the challenges. People see the progress and want to be part of the success story,” he stated.

Responding to concerns that Nigeria might become a one-party state, Governor Sule dismissed the notion, emphasizing that political diversity remains healthy and inevitable.

“No democracy can be a one-party state. We don’t want that either. What we aim for is to be the dominant and winning party. Every party wants to win — that’s normal in politics,” he noted.

The governor also addressed the much-anticipated lithium production in Nasarawa, confirming that one plant producing 3 million metric tons per annum has already been commissioned, and another — three times the size — will be inaugurated within two months. He revealed that three more facilities are expected by year-end.

He attributed the surge in energy infrastructure to demand from small-scale mining and agricultural businesses, stressing that Nasarawa’s peaceful environment continues to attract investors.

“Nasarawa is peaceful, and that’s what many investors want — security and stability,” he concluded.