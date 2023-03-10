Nasarawa Guber: PDP chances brightens as APC chieftain campaigns for Ombugadu

A week to the March 11 governorship election in Nasarawa State, Obiya Yahaya-Doma, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the residents to vote for David Ombugadu, gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The chieftain of the APC, who is from the Doma Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, made the call in a press briefing yesterday in Lafia, the state capital.

Yahaya-Doma, said he is drumming support for the PDP candidate because of the competency and blueprint of the Ombugadu to move the state on the part of development.

The APC Chieftain explained that Ombugadu has proven records of achievements as a two term House of Representatives Member of Akwanga/Nassarawa-Eggon/Wamba Federal Constituency from 2011-2019.

He added that Ombugadu, while in the National Assembly, had facilitated employment for many youths, attracted projects including healthcare centers, schools, and electricity to his constituency.

“He had also provided boreholes for all the electoral wards in the state. Even those outside his constituency also benefited from his representation.

“If someone can do these much as House of Representatives Member, just imagine what he will do when elected as the governor,” he added.

He further pointed out that the PDP candidate is in his early 40s, as such it is high time the youth be given the opportunity to lead the state.

On why he is supporting a candidate of another party, Yahaya-Doma, he made reference to President Muhammadu Buhari’s public declaration that Nigerians should support any candidate of thier choice based on competence.

“We are in APC, but we will vote PDP governorship candidate in Nasarawa on the ground of competence, performance. This is what the trend is in this election. Many APC members across the state have decided to support candidates with track records irrespective of party or religion.

“I am not doing anything wrong because President Buhari, who is the leader of our party openly, declared that people should vote for any candidate of their choice,” he added.

He added that the APC administration in the state has failed the people and performed below average and expectations.

The APC Chieftain therefore appealed to the residents of the state to shun religious and ethnic politics for the overall development of the state.

