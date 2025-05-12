Nasarawa Gov, Others, Woo Dangote At Trade Fair

By AYOBAMI OMOLE-IYAGIN

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has urged Dangote Industries Limited to consider investing in more sectors of the State economy.

The Governor who was speaking at the ongoing Nasarawa Trade Fair Exhibition said Nasarawa is home to solid mineral resources, adding that the strategic partnership between the duo will speed up Nigeria’s industrialization project.

Representing the Governor, Hon. Muhammed Sani Otto, Nasarawa State’s Commissioner for Trade, Industry, and Investment, commended the Dangote Group for its outstanding performance at the Nasarawa Sugar Company Limited (NSCL).

He expressed confidence that, given this success, the company would be a valuable partner in exploring additional investment opportunities within the state.

In his remarks at the Dangote Special Day, Chairman of the Nigeria Association of Small-Scale Industrialists (NASSI), Nasarawa State Chapter, Nidan Sambo Manasseh, said the Trade Fair which was sponsored by the Dangote Group has been very impactful.

The Chairman advised Dangote Group to scale up its investments in the State by considering other sectors.

He added: “The Nasarawa Trade Fair Exhibition (NASTFE) is a vital catalyst for the State’s economic transformation. This strategic initiative by NASSI directly aligns with Governor Abdullahi Alhaji Sule’s vision to stimulate investment and unlock significant growth.”

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment Hajiya Khadija Oshafu Nuhu said the state is strategically open for business, and that Dangote Group can be part of the compelling opportunities abound in the state.

A statement from the Dangote Group’s Chief Branding and Communication Officer, Anthony Chiejina, said: “Nasarawa State is central to our overall investment in Nigeria. It is home to Dangote’s Nasarawa Sugar Company Limited (NSCL). The sugar project, when completed, will be one of the biggest sugar investments on the African continent.”

The statement quoted the Senior Special Adviser to the Dangote Group’s President, Fatima Wali Abdurrahman, as saying that: “We are not taking this partnership for granted. Our Strategic Business Units (SBUs) are participating.

According to her, some of the Strategic Business Units that are participating from the Dangote Group are: Dangote Fertilser Limited (DFL), Dangote Peugeot Automobiles Nigeria Limited (DPAN), Dangote SinoTruck, Dangote Sugar Refinery, Dangote Salt (NASCON) and Dangote Cement Plc.