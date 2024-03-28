NAPTIP warns Nigerians against traffickers using fake oil, gas as bait abroad

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

A new trick of using fake jobs in the oil and gas sector by human traffickers to lure unsuspecting Nigerian youths out of the country into mostly West African countries has been uncovered by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The body said traffickers are exploiting the coordinated global brand trademarks and offering such unrealistic offers to traffic unsuspecting youths and other classes of people for various forms of exploitation.

Director-General of NAPTIP, Prof Fatima Waziri – Azi made the revelation at a forum while discussing emerging trends in human trafficking for the year 2024.

READ ALSO: APC appoints zonal coordinators ahead of its pre…

NAPTIP has recently redoubled its efforts through enhanced partnership, collaboration, diligent prosecution, and extensive awareness campaigns aimed at bolstering its operations, resulting in a significant increase in convictions of human traffickers.

The DG said: “As part of our comprehensive enlightenment strategies to equip Nigerians with timely and accurate information to reduce their vulnerability, we have received reports indicating that traffickers have adopted new tactics to lure unsuspecting victims, predominantly to Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire, Liberia, and other West African nations.”

According to her: “Under the guise of lucrative employment opportunities in gold mining and oil companies, victims are enticed with promises of monthly incomes as high as Nine Hundred Dollars ($900.00), which, as always, are blatant lies.”

“Victims are often instructed to bring up to Eight Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N850,000) for documentation and other logistical expenses. Upon arrival at their destination, traffickers confiscate this money, along with the victims’ phones and other personal belongings.”

“The targeted demographic includes male and female victims aged between 15 and 35 years old. They are typically trafficked through the waterways of Ode Jetty in Lagos en route to the Benin Republic and other parts of the West African region. Some victims are also trafficked via land routes.”

Prof. Fatima Waziri–Azi appealed to Nigerians saying “I urge you to exercise caution, ask questions, and seek a second opinion before accepting any tempting offers. Do not allow desperation to cloud your judgment.”