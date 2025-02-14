NAPTIP Suspends Staff Over Alleged Sexual Misconduct

By Theresa Donatus

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has suspended its Chief Driver, Mr. Akwaowo Jonah Emmanuel, from his duties at the Uyo Zonal Office in Akwa Ibom State, following allegations of gross sexual violation and exploitation of minors and victims under NAPTIP’s care.

The suspension, announced on February 10, 2025, comes after a thorough investigation led by an interim committee established by the Agency. The committee, which conducted multiple hearings, reviewed testimonies from the victims, witnesses, and the accused, and submitted its findings to NAPTIP Headquarters.

Based on the report, the Agency decided to suspend Mr. Emmanuel from his position on February 6, 2025, pending a final decision from the Senior Staff Committee regarding possible disciplinary actions.

The Agency’s official statement, shared with the press by its spokesperson, Mr. Vincent Adekoye, emphasized NAPTIP’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy for misconduct. “Due to the Director-General, Binta Adamu Bello’s unwavering stance against such actions, the Agency has taken immediate action to address the matter,” the statement read.

According to the letter, Mr. Emmanuel was issued a formal query on January 16, 2025, and a panel of inquiry was assembled to thoroughly investigate the allegations.

The panel conducted sessions with all involved parties, including the victims and relevant witnesses, before submitting its findings. In response, NAPTIP suspended the officer without pay while awaiting further deliberations on his case.

The allegations were first raised by Barrister Jacob B. Udobang, a human rights advocate based in Abuja, who brought attention to reports of misconduct at the Uyo Zonal Office. In his petition, Udobang accused some staff members of illicit activities and demanded that the matter be transferred to NAPTIP’s Headquarters for an impartial investigation. He warned of a world press conference unless swift and transparent action was taken.

NAPTIP’s Director-General, Binta Adamu Bello, has expressed her appreciation for the concerns raised by stakeholders and reassured the public that the Agency is committed to ensuring justice. She emphasized that, if the investigation confirms the allegations, Mr. Emmanuel will face the full legal consequences, including possible prosecution.

The suspension of Mr. Emmanuel has ignited discussions about the Agency’s internal procedures and the protection of vulnerable individuals in NAPTIP’s custody. Many are calling for stronger safeguards and transparency to ensure the safety and well-being of the victims it aims to protect.