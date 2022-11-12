NAPE’s 40th conference to spotlight Nigeria’s energy transition, says Edet

By Joy Obakeye

The Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) has said that its 40th Annual International Conference and Exhibition (AICE), will focus on addressing challenges in energy transition, gas development, and geo-environmental strategies in the energy transition era.

The President of NAPE, Dr James Edet, disclosed this at the NAPE media workshop recently in Lagos.

He further stressed that the conference will also be beaming its searchlight on new technology applications in exploration and production, Geo Science training in the New Energy Mix, and Adapting in a Changing World.

The event which is tagged, ‘Global Energy Transition & the Future of the Oil and Gas Industry: Evolving Regulations, Emerging Concepts & Opportunities, is slated to hold on 13th-17th November 2022, in Lagos.

According to him, “the conference will host speakers who are high-level industry practitioners, and key personnel in government and academia, delivering technical papers on seven (7) sub-themes namely:Energy Transition and Evolving Regulatory Framework, Gas Development, Commercialization and Monetization in the Energy Transition Era,Geo- Environmental Strategies in the Energy Transition Era.

New Concepts and Approaches in Geo- Physics Petroleum System Studies and Integrated reservoir Modelling Geo Science Training in the New Energy Mix Adapting in a Changing World.

Speaking further, he noted that the rising need for a transition towards more sustainable energy sources, energy poverty and global geopolitics requires a strategic reappraisal of the energy industry in Nigeria.

“The nation has an Energy transition plan to get us to net zero greenhouse gas emission by 2060. However, many factors need to be considered and appropriately addressed in the nation’s shift to its sustainable energy future.”

“The reality of climate change is facing Nigeria with desertification in the north and flooding in the south and some parts of the north. This change calls for a crucial need to significantly reduce carbon emissions while ensuring available and affordable electricity.

“The Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) is now in place and the Climate Change Act signed into law. The oil and gas industry has a role to play towards the successful implementation of these regulations and ambitious plans.

“Globally, significant consumers of the hydrocarbon industry are undergoing a massive technological shift towards low or zero carbon energy usage like electric vehicles. The ongoing war, global politics, in-country insecurity challenges and asset divestment have exacerbated the impact of energy supply shortage and altered the energy landscape.”

