NANS Senate election: S’West students’ leaders laud Tinubu on support for Afeez

By Stephen Gbadamosi

The South-West chapter of the National Association of Nigerians Students (NANS) has lauded the son of the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr Seyi Tinubu, for his endorsement and support given to Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez as NANS Senate President.

In a release issued in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and signed by coordinator of NANS South-West Zone D, Comrade Alao John; Chairman, NANS, Lagos Axis, Comrade Alimi Lekan Idris; acting chairman, NANS, Ondo State; Comrade Salami Rosheed Abayomi; chairman, NANS, Oyo State Axis, Ridwan Ademola Adegoke; chairman, NANS Joint Council Committee (JCC), Ekiti State Axis, Comrade Aderibigbe Sikiru Adekunlle; and Comrade Ogungbe Taiwo Adedamola, Chairman, NANS, Osun State Axis, the South West NANS said the endorsement affirms Seyi Tinubu as a man of integrity and confirmed his sincere commitment to nation-building.

The South-West chapter of NANS said; “given Seyi Tinubu’s stature as a prominent public figure signifies not only his faith in NANS, but also his unwavering commitment to the cause of Nigerian students.

“Your support to the aspiration of Afeez to emerge as NANS Senate President is, without a doubt, a welcome development that deserves recognition and applause from well meaning Nigerian students and besides his decision is in line with the agenda of the NANS South-West leadership, ably led by Comrade Alao John.

“Consequently, we find it imperative to condemn a recent press statement that criticised the endorsement of Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez for the position of Senate President of NANS by Hon. Seyi Tinubu.

“In contrast to the claims made in the statement, we believe that Tinubu’s endorsement of Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez’s candidacy is a commendable step towards rejuvenating students leadership in Nigeria.

“To this effect, we laud Hon. Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to the youth and students community in Nigeria.

“His dedication to identify with the aspirations and voices of young Nigerians is a testament to his commitment to the cause of youth/students empowerment and national development.

“We, therefore, strongly believe that Hon. Seyi Tinubu’s involvement in endorsing Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez (BABTEE) for the NANS Senate Presidency reflects his genuine commitment to nurturing future leaders who will shape the destiny of our great nation.”

