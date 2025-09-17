NAMA Extends Advanced AFTN to 26 Airports Ahead of AMHS Rollout

The Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has expanded its Advanced Satellite System Aeronautical Fixed Telecommunications Network (AFTN) coverage from 14 to 26 airports nationwide, in a move set to boost communication resilience across Nigeria’s aviation sector.

The enhanced AFTN, which runs on X.25 protocols, will serve as a backup to the soon-to-be-commissioned Aeronautical Message Handling System (AMHS) that operates on X.400 and X.500 protocols.

The initiative forms part of NAMA’s migration plan to the global Air Traffic Services Message Handling System (ATSMHS), designed to ensure Nigeria’s seamless integration into the international aeronautical communication framework.

NAMA’s Managing Director, Engr. Farouk Umar has been commended by industry stakeholders for driving the upgrade, which they say strengthens operational efficiency and safety across the nation’s airspace. By expanding AFTN coverage, NAMA is ensuring the continuous availability of critical flight safety information and reducing the risks of communication downtime.

The project comes as the Agency prepares to commission its Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) Automation Project, a development that will further modernise airspace management in line with International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) standards.

According to aviation experts, the combined rollout of the AFTN extension and AMHS will position Nigeria as one of Africa’s most advanced air navigation hubs, reinforcing reliability for controllers, pilots, and operators while underpinning safer and more efficient flight operations.

Engr. Umar said the expansion demonstrates NAMA’s determination to embrace next-generation technologies and strengthen Nigeria’s leadership in regional aviation.