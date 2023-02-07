Naja’atu accuses El-Rufai of attempting to replace late Abba Kyari as Cabal

The Former Director of the Civil Society Organization in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential campaign council, Naja’atu Mohammed has laid an allegation against the Kaduna State Governor, El-Rufai.

Mohammed in an interview with Arise TV claimed that El-Rufai at a time attempted to be part of the cabal at the Aso Rock.

According to Mohammed, El-Rufai’s plans were written in one of the memos of the governor after the late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari died.

She claimed that the cabal snubbed the Kaduna State Governor, adding that this is why El-Rufai is combatting them.

She called on El-Rufai and other governors elected on the platform of the APC to be concerned about the Nigerian people who are suffering and not about the election.

Mohammed alleged that their fight against the alleged cabal is for their personal interests and not for the masses.

She said, “We should not forget the El-Rufai memo, after the death of the former Chief of Staff Abba Kyari.

“The memo was late and El-Rufai said that he wants to replace Abba Kyari in the villa’s cabal and he did everything he could to replace Abba Kyari.

“He said in the memo that some people were already boasting that they will choose the next Petroleum Minister and they will hijack everything. So he wanted to be part of the cabal but they snubbed him.”

