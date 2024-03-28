Naira will continue to stabilise, Shettima assures

…Says FG will continue to implement policies, programmes to stabilise Naira

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured that the Naira will continue to stabilise in the coming weeks and months.

Shettima gave the assurance at the inauguration of the National Design and Innovation Competition, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the event was organised by the Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) to spur entrepreneurship and creative ventures among youth.

NAN reports in February the Naira exchanged for as high as N1900 to a dollar, but the currency had gradually appreciated following some monetary policies taken by the government.

The Naira currently exchanged at N1396 to a dollar in the official market and N1390 in the parallel market.

The Vice President assured that the government will continue to implement policies and programmes to stabilise the Naira.

Shettima also assured that President Bola Tinubu’s administration would continue to address issues of food, nutrition and insecurity

He commended the pivotal role of youths in creativity adding that the government would continue to support their aspirations,

The Vice President announced plans to include young innovators in the government’s 617.7 million dollars Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (i-DICE) programme.

Earlier, leader of the delegation and founder of IDAN, Titi Ogufere, revealed plan to train one million youths in furniture production and industrial design.

According to him, the training will be conducted by IDAN in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy.

“The initiative will feature design competitions and workshops where participants can showcase their prototypes.

“They will work with top Nigerian manufacturers like AFP by Julius Berger, TRT Aredo, Wood Styles, IO Furniture, and Nettetal,’’ he said.