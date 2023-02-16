Naira Scarcity Crisis: Arrest Oshiomhole now for instigating Edo protests-Obaseki

*Arson, vandalism spread to Kogi, Ondo, Kwara, Oyo, Delta

The scarcity of old and new Naira notes occasioned by CBN’s new policy on currency redesign took a dangerous turn across some states of the Federation yesterday. Daily Times can authoritatively report that there were incidents of protests in states like Oyo, Ondo, Kwara, Delta and Edo States, with attendant arson and vandalism targeted at some banking institutions and their facilities.

In Edo State, where the Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has called for the immediate arrest of his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole for being the mastermind, no fewer than three persons were feared dead as protesting youths made attempts to gain entrance to a branch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in Benin, over the rejection of old Naira notes.

The youths, in their large numbers, barricaded all roads leading to the popular and ever-busy Ring Road, where the apex bank is situated, while throwing stones and other dangerous objects into the bank.

It took the timely intervention of security operatives to salvage the situation, but not without the protesters destroying many commercial banks in the axis.

The enraged protesters, who carried leaves, sticks and other dangerous weapons, descended on a branch of First Bank of Nigeria, at the Ring Road roundabout and destroyed its ATM gallery, while also unleashing havoc in the New Benin area of the capital city.

A credible source said the disruption of activities, which caused total gridlock at the heart of the city, started when banks and business owners began to reject the old naira notes as a result of the CBN deadline.

When called to confirm the number of casualties, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, the Public Relations Officer of the Edo Police Command said he was yet to have information in that respect, but promised to get back.

However, one of the protesters, Godwin Osemwingie, said he saw three corpses on the ground with many other protesters with varying degrees of injuries.

“The problem right now is that we went to the bank to deposit my old naira notes, they said they are not accepting it and even the bus drivers are also rejecting it.

“You cannot buy anything. I just went to the bank, look at the money, this is Nigerian money and they are rejecting it.

“How do they want us to survive? We can’t buy and we can’t sell; even the CBN has rejected the old money from us, why? That is why we are protesting,” he said.

Another protester, Justice Enadaghe, who went to a Bureau D’ Change (BDC), to exchange euros to naira, and was given old naira notes of over N30,000, which was rejected where he intended buying some items said: “What I see in this place now is very peculiar to us. We are passing through a difficult time. We don’t know where we are going or where we are coming from.

“I am just coming from Upper Sakponba this morning to change my money and before changing it, they told me that they collect both the old and the new money.

“So, I went to the market to buy things but I was told that they cannot collect the old naira note, which aboki (BDC operator) gave me.

“I just changed 50 euros this morning and I was given N30,000 old naira notes and the money is just a waste in my hand. What am I going to do with the money now?” asked Enadaghe.

Precious Oruche, who said she visited the CBN to swap the old with new notes, described the situation as frustrating.

“We did not see new money and we didn’t see old money. The little ones we have, you said deadline and now that we want to return it, the CBN said no way.”

Similarly, the protest has extended to other parts of the city such as University of Benin main gate, Mission Road, Akpakpava Road, Sakonpa Road and Siluko Road, where protesters damaged a branch of Ecobank on the road.

A source, who preferred anonymity, said the rampaging protesters were seen destroying kiosks of Point of Sales (PoS), operators in the area.

Determinedly, the Edo State Government has fingered the former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as the mastermind of the violent protest that has erupted in the capital city.

Addressing a press conference, Hon Chris Nehikhare, Commissioner for Communications and Orientation, called on security agencies in the city to immediately “arrest Oshiomhole for instigating the violent protest against naira redesign.”

According to Nehikhare, who was flanked by Crusoe Osagie, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media, and Solomon Imohiosen, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Communication, “I call on the security agencies to arrest Adams Oshiomhole, former governor for instigating Edo people to go on rampage and trying to cause anarchy because the presidential candidate of his party (APC), is about to lose an election.”

“His political party, APC, is responsible for this policy and the protesters instigated by Oshiomhole, are destroying billboards of PDP candidates in the state. PDP is not the government at the centre, not responsible for the policy. The protest is politically motivated.”

“Oshiomhole is the one instigating the protest because he’s desperate to be part of the new government. We should not allow APC to buy votes like they have been doing in the past. Edo people should remain calm. We are warning those being sponsored by Oshiomhole because they will be dealt with mercilessly by security agencies. The policy is APC’s policy, not PDP’s”

