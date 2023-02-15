Naira Scarcity: Agony, suffering persist as CBN insists on February 10 deadline

*Banks stop receiving old naira notes

*As Nigeria’s cashless transactions up 45% to N39trn

By Temitope Adebayo

Contrary to expectations that the suffering and agony experience by Nigerians, due to the scarcity of both the old and the new naira notes would subsidize this week, it was surprising that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), on Tuesday insisted that he

February 10 deadline for the circulation of old naira notes stands.

This is even as most commercial banks still shut their doors against customers in several parts of the country, due to lack of the new naira notes in their branches.

Although, the total cashless transactions conducted in Nigeria increased significantly amidst an effort to drive a cashless economy in Africa’s largest economy by Gross Domestic Product (GDP) size, according to data from Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System’ (NIBSS).

But despite the scarcity of new naira notes, the apex has declared that the old N200, N500 and N1000 have ceased being legal tender since February 10, 2023.

Godwin Emefiele-led CBN has thrown Nigerians into shades as new naira design policy somersaults. After it shifted its initial deadline from January 31 to February 10 to swap old notes, local banks in Nigeria have been under pressure to meet daily demand by Nigerians.

The CBN also said it did not envisage the ongoing pressures. However, the apex bank insists the old currency is no more legal tender. The issue of naira scarcity has worsened across the nation.

Both rural and urban dwellers have been agitating for another extension which apparently, the apex bank is unwilling to grant despite its shortcomings.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has said the February 10 deadline for the circulation of old naira notes stands.

Emefiele disclosed this while briefing the diplomatic community at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abuja on Tuesday.

“The situation is substantially calming down since the commencement of over-the-counter payments to complement ATM disbursements and the use of super-agents. There is, therefore, no need to consider any shift from the deadline of February 10,” he said.

The clarification is coming on the heels of confusion over the supreme court order which extended the deadline to February 15, pending the hearing by the court.

Nigerians were thrown into confusion as commercial banks refused to take the old notes at their branches on Monday and Tuesday.

Speaking further, Emefiele said, “Some of our leaders are buying the new notes and storing them for whatever purpose and I will not expand further on that.”

Emefiele said the apex bank acknowledges the suffering of Nigerians, noting that effective implementation of the policy could scrap four per cent of the inflation numbers.

He further explained that the optimal volume of cash in circulation should be around N700 billion.

He said: “Even if we say N1trillion should be in circulation, we cannot refloat N3.7trillion into circulation.”

In view of this development, protesters have stormed the Edo state chapter of the CBN over their inability to change their old naira notes for the new ones they said their banks had directed them to the CBN while the apex bank asked them to return to their banks for the exchange of the new notes for the new ones.

The protest came few hours after the governor of the apex bank, Godwin Emefiele, announced that the earlier February 10 deadline for the swapping did not change.

However, in our fact findings, our correspondents who visited various parts of Lagos, Ogun and FCT Abuja, observed that few banks that opened for operations have the new naira notes to dispense.

Also, notes that some of the banks insisted on not receiving the old naira notes from depositors, while there was no cash for withdrawals over the counter in their ATMs.

Further checks, also, showed that banks are rather sticking to the February 10 deadline for collection of the old notes from customers, claiming that they have not received any directive from Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to continue receiving old notes.

For instance, in Lagos, Zenith Bank which has shut out customers since last week did not open for business. One of its branches that opened did not allow customers in and did not load ant of its ATMs.

Although, some banks opened but with no cash available for withdrawals, for instance, a Wema Bank branch in Egbeda, a suburb in Lagos State, only loaded its ATMs with only N200, 000 earlier on Monday, which eventually left many customers stranded, after the money was exhausted.

The experience was similar across the state and in the neighbouring state, Ogun state. As bank customers were seen in various banks branches and ATM points stranded without having access to their money.

Meanwhile, as of January 2023, the total of cashless transactions in Nigeria rose to N39.58 trillion, representing a whopping 45.4 per cent year-on-year increase, according to the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System’s (NIBSS) reported data.

In its report, NIBSS hints that Instant Payment System (NIP), point-of-sale transactions have risen almost 41 per cent year on year to N807.2 billion at the close of January 2023 after hitting N573.72 billion in the same period last year.

It is noted that total NIP transactions expanded by 45.5 per cent year on year between January 2022 and January 2023 to N38.77 trillion from N26.65 trillion.

The surge comes at the hind of Nigeria’s gradual transition to a cashless economy following the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) announcement of the Naira redesign. The introduction of new naira notes and attendance issues resulted in steady growth in the value of electronic payments.

“The steady growth may have been bolstered by the current naira scarcity, limited cash withdrawal policy, rising teledensity rate, and increasing number of internet subscribers across the country”, Lagos-based investment firm Cowry Asset Management said in a note.

The cashless policy push has become a major force that is promoting the use of electronic channels as a means of payment. From the NIBSS data, the use of electronic channels for transactions grew by 45.50 per cent year on year, from 438.5 million times to 638 million times under the review period.

It stated that there were 955,234 deployed Point of Sales (PoS) electronic terminals in the country as of January 2022 while cheque payments declined.

In the report, NIBSS stated that cheque payments have fallen in popularity in recent years, down by more than 8 per cent year on year to nearly N300 billion, while E-billing channel usage has fallen by more than 20 per cent year on year to N175 billion.

However, transactions through the mobile scheme under the instant payment platform rose fast to N2.7 trillion, indicating an increase of more than 110 per cent year on year.

Cowry Research stated that the transition to a cashless economy will be majorly driven by the naira redesign and cash swap initiatives of the central bank.

Analysts noted that most Nigerians will adopt the use of electronic payment channels for business and personal transactions, which may further lead to a decline in presence in the banking halls.

Meanwhile, protesters yesterday blocked Sango-Joju Lagos Abeokuta Expressway over non availability of the currency in Nigerian banks; as Nigerians couldn’t access their hard earn money, while banks are rejecting old notes.

While there has been controversy over the deadline with some governors dragging the apex bank to the Supreme Court, the CBN maintained that the deadline remains sacrosanct.

