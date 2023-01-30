Naira redesign: Ex-lawmaker, traditional ruler fault Emefiele’s policy, call for his sack

BY ESE ADAGBRA

Chief Hon. Napoleon Gbinije, former Member, House of Representatives Okpe Sapele Uvwie Federal Constituency and His Royal Highness Afro Biukeme, the Amananawei of Aghoro 11 Community, Iduwini Kingdom of Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, have both faulted the desperation of Mr. Godwin Emefiele, Governor of Central Bank, whose action they said is politically motivated, and as such, they called on the National Assembly to move for his sack because his action is against the interest of the nation.

Chief Napoleon Gbinije said the cashless policy has been in place since 2012 and according to him, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi, former Governor of Central Bank, who introduced the policy said Nigerians will gradually get used to it but wondered why Mr Emefiele is desperate on the full implementation of the policy.

“Today, the Bank will debit you and your money will not be refunded! A lot of people have lost their money through this cashless transfers but yet the bank will not refund it! If somebody has only N20,000 in his account and you debit him, how do you expect him to survive? There is something Mr Emefiele is hiding and the National Assembly should call for his removal.”

READ ALSO: NAFDAC to implement pharmaceutical traceability to.

On his Part, His Royal Highness, Amananawei of Aghoro II Community of Iduwini Kingdom in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, also faulted the process and desperation of the Governor of the Central Bank, stressing that the January 31, deadline for the old Naira notes should be extended.

He wondered why such an important policy which borders on the lives of Nigerians is not being handled with care.

He called on Mr President to either caution Mr Emefiele, and if possible sack him, because he is insisting on 31, January, 2023. When the new Naira notes are not available! So we do not know why Mr Emefiele is insisting on 31, January 2023 deadline! So where are the new Naira notes? Since Mr Emefiele is insisting on 31, January 2023 and the new Naira notes is not available then he should be sack or he extend the deadline.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...