NAFEST 2022: Vital Tool In Reuniting Nigerian

By Janefrances Chibuzor

National Council for Arts and Culture, ( NCAC), and Lagos State Government will create synergy in to successfully reunite the numerous ethnic groups across the country for greater tomorrow.

Director General,NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe briefly revealed this today, while speaking with the travel journalists before the festival opening ceremony of national Festival of Arts and Culture at mobolaji Johnson Arena, formerly onikan stadium.

Speaking, Runseweq noted that the media have been talking about the need for Nigerians to remain united for the benefit of the citizens.

While expressing worries over the state of the country, he said, ‘unfortunately the no one seems to heed the advice.’

To buttress the claim, he noted, “For a long time we have been discussing what divides us as a people, but the Nigerian media have been stressing the need for us to unite and celebrate what binds us together but we have not been listening. Interestingly, we do not have another country other than Nigeria,” he stressed.

“So this year’s NAFEST is to open up a new synergy to unite Nigeria. We must not allow other people to tell our stories for us,” Runsewe further explained.

