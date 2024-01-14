NAFDAC trains clients on Ports Inspection, data capture, risk management

…insists on efficient, seamless Port clearance procedure

By Tunde Opalana

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC has reiterated the need for efficient and seamless port clearance procedures to achieve best practices within the industry.

The Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, made the assertion weekend in Lagos at the 2024 Training of Ports Inspection Directorate Priority Clients on Ports Inspection Data Capture and Risk Management System (PIDCARMS) platform.

Speaking through the Director, Ports Inspection Directorate of the Agency, Dr. Abimbola Adegboye, the DG espoused the need for the industry operators to be highly proficient in the use of Ports Inspection Data platform developed by NAFDAC for ease of doing business.

She noted that the training programme on Port Clearance procedures using PIDCARMS platform for the esteemed stakeholders and priority clients is of significant importance as the Agency aims to provide crucial insights and guidance on the utilization of the optimized PIDCARMS for efficient and seamless port clearance procedures.

their participation

of valued stakeholders and priority clients in the training signifies their commitment to staying abreast of technological advancements and best practices within the industry, as she also gladly welcomed new staff to the House.

She explained that membership of the Priority Client Platform is not automatic, noting that the operator has to show commitment to remain above board to enjoy the benefits of a Priority client, which include 24-hour attention on the Platform, Self-Assessment and Costing options as well as the privilege of customized email access on the PIDCARMS Platform to sort out unique business challenges.

‘’Throughout the course of this session, we trust that you will gain invaluable knowledge and understanding of the steps involved in utilizing PIDCARMS for port clearance procedures,’’ she said, adding that the Agency had assembled a team of experts that has provided a comprehensive agenda designed to equip them with the necessary skills and expertise to navigate the system with utmost proficiency.

For the first time, Adeyeye said management had approved that we charge a token to cover the cost of materials and give you a well-deserved experience, adding that management has also approved the issuance of Certificates of Participation for deserving Clients.

Furthermore, she noted that the whole essence of the annual training is to continuously improve stakeholders’ skills in the application of PIDCARMS to increase data on right-first-time records.

The DG however, encouraged active participation, engagement, and networking, and the exchange of ideas and experiences among all attendees, adding that their inputs, suggestions, and feedback are integral to the Agency’s continuous improvement and the enhancement of its services.

‘’We hope this training will serve as a platform for building and strengthening relationships, fostering collaboration, and ultimately contributing to the overall efficiency and effectiveness of port clearance operations,’’ she said.

Consequently, a certificate of participation for each of the no fewer than 150 Top Priority clients was issued. Also, for the very first time Best Performing Clients in four categories were awarded to the winners from the nominees whose performances were outstanding and who have distinguished themselves and supported NAFDAC in its quest for a seamless system.

The maiden award ceremony and presentation of plaques took place at the end of the training session.