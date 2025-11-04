NAFDAC rewards exceptional staff  for spurting Agency to unprecedented milestone 

The Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye has attributed the milestones achieved by the Agency to the collective effort and resilience of staff which resulted in achieving WHO Global Benchmarking Tool (GBT) re-benchmarking, becoming the first in Africa to sustain and maintain Maturity Level 3 (ML3) for medicines regulation.

She noted that the extraordinary feat reaffirms Nigeria’s leadership in the global regulatory landscape.

Speaking at the 2024 NAFDAC Awards, Recognition & Retirement Ceremony on Monday in Lagos, Prof Adeyeye said the event was not only to celebrate milestones but to honour the beating heart of NAFDAC – the committed and hardworking staff, whose dedication, resilience, and professionalism continue to define and sustain our Agency’s legacy of excellence.

Each year, she said the ceremony ‘gives us a moment to pause, reflect, and appreciate how far we have come as one NAFDAC family, noting that ‘our achievements are not the result of chance, but of collective diligence, sacrifice, and shared purpose.’

every report written, every inspection conducted, every risk mitigated, and every regulation enforced contributes to a healthier, safer Nigeria.

The highly elated Chief Executive Officer of NAFDAC, pointed out that ‘our Agency, under your collective effort, achieved WHO Global Benchmarking Tool (GBT) re-benchmarking, becoming the first in Africa to sustain and maintain Maturity Level 3 (ML3) for medicines regulation.’

She explained that The Agency also achieved another world-first as the first National Regulatory Authority globally to be benchmarked for Medical Devices and In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVDs) toward ML3 attainment. She maintained that these milestones were not achieved by leadership alone, they were powered by teams of committed professionals who gave their best each day to ensure that our processes met WHO’s stringent standards.

In 2024, she disclosed that the Agency also commissioned the state-of-the-art edifice for the Vaccine, Biologics, Medical Devices and IVDs Registration and Regulatory Affairs Directorate. It is an investment in science, technology, and the future of health regulation ‘and it stands as a symbol of our resolve to institutionalize sustainability and innovation.’

Furthermore, she stated that the Agency sustained ISO/IEC 17025:2017 Laboratory Accreditation and achieved ISO 9001:2015 Re-Certification, affirming its unbroken commitment to quality and international best practices. ‘This could only have been possible through the hard work and diligence of our quality managers, laboratory analysts, and administrative teams who ensure compliance and continuous improvement.’

In parallel, the NAFDAC boss emphasised that incorporation of NAFDAC into the Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S) as a Pre-Applicant in the Pre-Accession phase is a milestone that positions Nigeria among nations that uphold harmonized GMP standards globally, adding that this opens new frontiers for Nigeria’s pharmaceutical manufacturing sector, ‘and again, it was made possible by your professionalism and competence.’

Prof Adeyeye also stated that the Agency intensified its enforcement operations in partnership with the

Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), shutting down major open drug markets, confiscating falsified medicines and destroying substandard products, adding that these courageous actions saved countless lives and reaffirmed public confidence in our regulatory system. ‘The success of these operations speaks to the bravery and integrity of our enforcement teams across Nigeria,’ she said

‘No achievement can be sustained without human capital development. That is why, under the International Council on Harmonization (ICH) training programmes, staff across directorates received advanced capacity-building sessions on ICHQ1, ICHQ7, E6(R3) and M13 Bioequivalence Studies guidelines. These trainings reflect our unwavering investment in you, our people, because a skilled and motivated workforce is NAFDAC’s greatest asset.’

The proven implementation of these guidelines and other requirements has resulted in invitation of NAFDAC by ICH to become a member of the prestigious organization.

According to her, the awardees’ recognition is proof to excellence, consistency, and passion for service, adding that they have raised the bar and set new standards for others to emulate. ‘’Let this recognition inspire you and your colleagues to continue striving for innovation, diligence, and excellence in all you do.

To our retirees, today is both a celebration and a tribute. You have devoted years, some, decades of your lives to building this institution. You have guided the next generation with patience, integrity, and wisdom. Your footprints are indelible in the history of NAFDAC. As you enter this new chapter of rest and reflection, please know that your legacy lives on in the systems, policies, and culture you helped to build.

‘The global health landscape continues to evolve, and we must evolve with it, remaining agile, science-driven, and people-centered in all we do. You are the pillars of NAFDAC’s success, the silent heroes whose everyday work safeguards the lives of millions of Nigerians.’

Speaking in same vein, Chairman, 2024 NAFDAC Awards, Recognition & Retirement Ceremony, Dr. Rametu Momodu said over the years, NAFDAC has remained a beacon of hope for Nigerians, safeguarding lives through diligence, vigilance, and science-driven regulation. Dr Momodu who also doubles as Director, VMAP, noted that each success story we tell today is built upon the unwavering commitment of staff who give their best, often beyond the call of duty.

‘Our awardees embody this spirit. You represent the finest qualities of the Agency, resilience, professionalism, and integrity. Your innovative thinking and pursuit of excellence have made an indelible impact, not only within our institution but across Nigeria’s public health ecosystem,’ she said.