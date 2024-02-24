NAFDAC raises alarm on sale of falsified paracetamol

…warns public against unauthorised branded rice bags

The National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has alerted the public concerning the sale of a falsified Paracetamol Injection mislabelled as Paracetamol Injection 300mg/2ml I.M I.V Aminoglycoside Antibacterial.

The product, according to the agency, was discovered during a surveillance activity carried out by them in FCT, Abuja.

This was contained in a statement released by the agency recently.

“The falsified product was sampled for laboratory analysis, and the result showed that the product contained only paracetamol.

Paracetamol Injection is an analgesic and antipyretic used to treat mild to moderate pain and to reduce fever.

“It is not an Aminoglycoside Antibacterial as labeled on the product.

Aminoglycosides are a class of antibiotics used to treat serious infections caused by bacteria that are difficult to treat.

“The genuine Paracetamol Injection 300mg/2ml I.M I.V is manufactured by Shandong Shenglu Pharm. Co. Ltd, China, and marketed by Sifam Life Care Pharmaceutical Ltd, Kano, Nigeria.

‘It is registered by NAFDAC as an analgesic and not aminoglycoside antibacterial. The Certificate of Registration Holder (Sifam Life Care Pharmaceutical Ltd) has confirmed the product to be a falsified paracetamol injection,” the statement read.

The agency directed all NAFDAC Zonal Directors and State Coordinators to carry out surveillance and mop up the falsified product.

In another development, the NAFDAC stopped the sale of unsealed rice in unauthorised packaging in Maiduguri market, Borno State.

This, they said was uncovered in a recent surveillance operation recently. They disclosed that NAFDAC intervened at Ahmadu Bello Way, Monday Market, Bakin Kasuwa, Lungun Ali Wurin Yankan Taya, Maiduguri, Borno State, where Triovee Limited was found packaging raw rice into unauthorised branded bags.

“A total of Seventy-Nine (79) unsealed bags of 50kg rice were placed on hold by the NAFDAC team due to this violation.

“Triovee Limited has been penalised in line with the Agency’s regulations. The NAFDAC team subsequently evacuated the branded bags, releasing seventy-nine (79) unsealed fake branded Tomato rice, valued at approximately N5,135,000.00 from hold.

“This action underscores NAFDAC’s commitment to safeguarding consumer health and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards in the food industry.

Such interventions are crucial in maintaining the integrity of food products and protecting consumers from potential hazards associated with unauthorised packaging and distribution.”