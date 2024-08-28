NAFDAC clears misconception about use of saccharine in bread production

BY TUNDE OPALANA

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has denied advising Nigerians to avoid breads baked in the country due to usage of saccharine in bread production.

The regulatory agency was reacting to a video circulating on social media titled: “Bread sold in markets failing laboratory tests, NAFDAC raises fresh alarm”.

In a statement on Tuesday Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General of the Agency said the reporter of the story in the video stated that NAFDAC had raised a concern that “most of the bread in the market are failing laboratory tests due to the fact that producers are using saccharine to bake bread more than they are using sugar due to the high cost of sugar” while adding that the reporter went on to tell Nigerians to avoid bread in Nigeria.

The statement said as a responsive regulatory Agency, he said the content of the video on avoiding bread in Nigeria does not reflect the observation of NAFDAC which was made during a stakeholders engagement held on 16th August 2024 in Ibadan, Oyo State.

READ ALSO: Polytechnic Staff accusations hypocritical, unfounded…

“At no time during that engagement with stakeholders did NAFDAC suggest that Nigerians should avoid bread baked and sold in Nigeria. The Agency is a responsible regulator and does not make general statements capable of causing panic and fear in the population.

“Any baker found to be using unapproved food additives, in this case, saccharine, is appropriately sanctioned in line with the extant regulatory provisions.

“The Nigerian Industrial Standard (NIS) does not permit the use of saccharine in bread. This is the same for the Codex General Standard for Food Additives (GSFA), an authoritative reference point for food additives, which also does not permit the use of saccharine in bread.

“Like other food additives, sweeteners usually undergo thorough risk assessments for safety by an Expert Body, the Joint FAO/WHO Expert Committee on Food Additives (JECFA) before approval for use.

NAFDAC dissociates herself from the comment of the reporter in the circulating video about avoiding bread in Nigeria.

“This is the personal statement of the reporter who does not speak for the Agency. NAFDAC wishes to reassure the public that the Agency remains fully alive to her responsibilities of safeguarding the health of the public,” said Prof. Adeyeye.