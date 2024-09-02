NAF special force neutralises notorious terrorist kingpin, Abdullahi, 5 others in Kaduna

BY ANDREW OROLUA

A team of Special Forces from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 413 Force Protection Group on Saturday, August 31, 2024 neutralised terrorist kingpin, Mustapha Abdullahi, and 5 members of his group.

A statement by NAF spokesperson, AVM Edward Gabkwet, stated that the terrorists met their Waterloo following intelligence report received on 31 August 2024 that a known terrorist kingpin, Mustapha Abdullahi, and 5 members of his group were sighted near Sabon Gida Forest along Sabon Birni Road in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Their presence in the area was with intent to kidnap, harm or kill innocent civilians, a report hinted and the Special Forces from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 413 Force Protection Group was dispatched to comb the location.

After making contact with the terrorists who were on motor cycles, on sighting the Special Forces, the terrorists immediately opened fire and were met with superior fire power by the troops, eliminating all the terrorists.

READ ALSO: Five golds among 10 GB medals on sensational Saturday

Items recovered from the terrorists included 5 den guns, locally fabricated sub-machine gun, and live ammunitions. Others include assorted charms, lighters, sim cards and phone cases.

Efforts by the troops to rid Igabi, Birnin Gwari and environs of criminals and their activities remain ongoing. Troops have also been commended and urged to intensify ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and properties.