NAF inaugurates Civilian Harm Mitigation Response Board to minimise risks, promotes trust

By Andrew Orolua

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Tuesday inaugurated a Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response (CHMR) Board to lead the implementation of Civilian Harm Mitigation Action Plan (CHMR-AP) to ensure civilians protection and boost its public confidence.

Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Bala Abubakar, said the strategic initiative is aimed at enhancing the protection of civilians in conflict areas adding that it is a reflection of NAF growing commitment to upholding international humanitarian law and embedding accountability in air operations.

CAS who spoke through the Chief of Civil-Military Relations, Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola, at the inaugural meeting of the Board on July 8, 2025, restated NAF’s unwavering commitment to protection of civilians during it’s operations.

According to him,”NAF remains resolute in ensuring its missions are conducted with precision, accountability, and humanity,” he assured the public.

READ ALSO: Lawmaker lauds NSC chairman for dedication to sports development

“We will continue to adapt and refine our strategies to minimise harm and strengthen the legitimacy of our operations,” the CAS stated,

He stressed the importance of embedding civilian protection in the heart of NAF’s air power doctrine.

His remarks were contained in a press release on Tuesday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame

He stated that the CHMR Board has been tasked with driving the execution of the CHMR-AP across the full spectrum of NAF’s organisational structure, including joint operational environments.

According to the CAS, “Effective implementation requires prompt coordination across the entire NAF echelon. This board will ensure that our commitment is translated into measurable action.”

Key responsibilities of the board include identifying, compiling, and assessing data on civilian harm incidents. This encompasses intelligence from NAF combat assessments, reports from partner nations, non-governmental organisations, civil society groups, and open-source materials.

Also the NAF Civilian Harm Assessment and Investigation Cell is charged with conducting harm assessments, analysing patterns and trends, draw lessons and monitoring implementation progress.

“This is a critical institutional step,” Air Marshal Abubakar affirmed. “We must ensure that our air operations do not compromise the safety of the very people we are sworn to protect. Every innocent life matters.”

He noted that over the years, the “NAF has consistently adapted its strategy to suit Nigeria’s evolving threat environment, employing air power with precision in various theatres across the country. The establishment of the CHMR Board is another layer in this transformation, reinforcing the NAF’s mission to balance operational effectiveness with ethical responsibility”.

Air Marshal Abubbakar noted that by institutionalising civilian harm mitigation, the NAF aims not only to reduce the risk of civilian casualties but also to foster greater public trust and operational transparency. The CHMR Board is expected to serve as a cornerstone for continued reforms in the conduct of air operations, ensuring that the protection of civilians remains central to all mission planning and execution.