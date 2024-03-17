NAF commits to welfare of families of deceased personnel

The Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, has reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), to the welfare and wellbeing of families of the fallen heroes.

Abubakar gave the assurance during the Nigerian Air Force Officer’s Wives Association (NAFOWA) Medical and Humanitarian Outreach to the Widows of NAF Fallen Heroes, on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the Service was duty bound to ensure that the contributions and sacrifices of the deceased personnel was not in vain.

The CAS said that NAF had instituted a Group Personal Accident Insurance Policy, as part of measures to support families of the fallen heroes and wounded warriors, in addition to the Ministry of Defence Group Life Policy for all personnel.

READ ALSO: Ali Nuhu assumes duty as new managing director of…

According to him, the policy insures all personnel against accidents, injuries and deaths whenever such tragedies occur, so that they could confidently perform their duties knowing that healthcare and welfare were adequately taken care of.

“Additionally, I would like to remind this audience that the children of all personnel who die on active service are entitled to NAF educational sponsorship up to higher institution level.

“Widows are therefore encouraged to take advantage of this policy for education of their children.

“Be rest assured that NAF will continue to honour the memories of our departed colleagues and take care of their families as much as possible.

“Just as NAFOA is demonstrating to us today, I also want to take a moment to appreciate our wives and children who stand steadfastly beside us in all situations.

“I salute your resilience and pray that their efforts shall never be in vain,” he said.

The CAS lauded President Bola Tinubu for his unwavering support which boosted the operational effectiveness of the Service.

He assured that NAF would continue to work assiduously in synergy with sister services and other security agencies to address security challenges in the country.

“Permit me to also inform all good citizens of our great nation that they can rest assured that NAF is resolute in its commitment to ensuring peace and stability in all parts of the country”.

NAFOWA’s humanitarian activities include medical outreach to members of the NAF family and widows of the fallen personnel.

The association also distributed food items including rice, semovita, pasta, palm and vegetable oil, beans and cash to 100 widows.

The President of NAFOWA, Mrs Rakiya Abubakar, said the association would extend the gesture to all widows of NAF fallen hroes resident outside Abuja through its branches.

She further sought the support of philanthropists and organisations to put smiles on the faces of the families of the gallant personnel who paid the supreme price.