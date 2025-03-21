NAF airstrikes decimate terrorists behind Borno highway abductions

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has launched a series of airstrikes, eliminating terrorists responsible for violent attacks and abductions along the Maiduguri-Damaturu and Damaturu-Biu roads in Borno State.

These precision strikes targeted the notorious Timbuktu Triangle, a stronghold for insurgents in Northeast Nigeria.

Group Captain Kabiru Ali, NAF’s Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information, confirmed that the operations were carried out between March 17 and 19 based on intelligence reports.

He said the first strike on March 17 focused on Chiralia, a key insurgent enclave within the Timbuktu Triangle.

The assault led to the destruction of enemy hideouts and the elimination of several militants attempting to flee.

The following day, NAF aircraft struck terrorist positions in Grazah, a well-defended hideout in the Mandara Mountains, and Yuwe, an insurgent stronghold within Sambisa Forest. Reports indicated that extremist leaders were actively indoctrinating fighters at these locations, prompting immediate action.

According to him, fighter jets delivered precision-guided strikes, ensuring the elimination of fleeing terrorists and the disruption of their operations.

He noted that on March 19, the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji extended its offensive to Zango Hill in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State.

He added that these coordinated airstrikes, conducted under Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) in the Northeast and Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) in the Northwest, have significantly weakened terrorist networks.