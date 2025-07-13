NAF aircraft hits terrorists hard in Zamfara villages – DHQ

By Andrew Orolua

The Director of Defence Media Operations Major General Markus Kangye said Air Component of JOINT TASK FORCE NORTH WEST OPERATION FANSAN YAMMA in conjunction with surface forces have hit terrorist hard in some villages in Zamfara State.

He said in a statement on Friday that in a major offensive operations carried out on July 10,2025 scores of terrorist leaders and commanders were taking out in the general area of Jam-Gemu, Maskekari, Yarbuga and Kinduntu villages under Waye and Kanya district in Gusau LGA of Zamfara State

In related offensive development troops on routine patrol made contact with terrorists in Maru and Talata Mafara LGAs of Zamfara State .They also made counter with terrorists at Binji, Sabon Birni and Illela LGAs of Sokoto State.

The troops also conducted operations in Dankon-Wasagu and Arewa LGAs of Kebbi State as well as Matazu and Katsina LGAs of Katsina State. During these operations, troops eliminated some terrorists, arrested 5 of them and rescued 2 kidnapped victims.

Items recovered during the operations include arms and ammunition as well as motorcycles and the sum of N28,720.00, while terrorists camp and other equipment were burnt insitu.

On it’s part, between June 30 and July 8, 2025, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN operating in North Central Zone conducted offensive operations as they responded to distress calls on terrorists activities in Wase, Barkin Ladi, Bokkos, Riyom and Jos South LGAs of Plateau State.

Troops also carried out operations in Zangon Kataf LGA of Kaduna State against extremists and killed some of them, arrested 18 and rescued 7 kidnapped victims

Some weapons, ammunition and a vehicle as well as motorcycles were recovered .

In related operations, on July 6, 2025, troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN while on routine patrol arrested a militia in an ambush position with the intent to attack commuters along Kafi-Abu-Rakwok road in Gashish District in Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State. Troops recovered from him 1 locally fabricated AK47 rifle, 1 AK47 magazine and 30 rounds of 7.62mm special amongst others items.

Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE operating in North Central recorded high level of successes in their areas of responsibility during the week.

They eliminated some extremists in Makurdi, Guma and Katsina-Ala, LGAs of Benue State as well as Karim Lamido, Takum and Jalingo LGAs of Taraba State.

They widened their operations to Nasarawa Eggon and Kabba Bunu LGAs of Nasarawa and Kogi States as well as Kuje Area Council of the FCT were they intercepted an armed courier.

During the operations, troops eliminated some terrorists, arrested 8 of them and rescued 2 kidnapped victims. They also recovered arms and ammunition and arrested an extremists’ kingpin identified as Liamdoo Douglas Adekpe (aka Bajor) in Takum LGA of Taraba State and recovered from him weapons and dangerous items .

Troops of Operation UDO KA in South East sustained offensive operational tempo during the period under review. Sequel to the arrested of a POS vendors on June 26, 2025, further investigation led to the arrest of a sponsor and logistic supplier to Mother Valley IPOB/ESN Camp on July 2, 2025 in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State.

Four POS machines, 2 mobile phones and the sum of N250,600.00 was recovered from him. Four suspected IPOB/ESN members/informants were arrested in Ihialla LGA of Anambra State and Ehime Mbano LGA of Imo state.