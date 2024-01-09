NAF air strikes eliminate terrorists, destroy weapon storages in Borno

BY ANDREW OROLUA

Efforts by the air and ground components of Operation Hadin Kai to clear the Northeast of remnants of terrorists within the Northeast region of Nigeria yielded another positive result on January 5, as strikes neutralized at least 12 terrorists and destroyed weapon storages.

One of the operations was carried out on January 5, 2024, at Parisu after terrorists had been observed for days moving items suspected to be weapons and ammunition to the area. Parisu, a location near Sambisa Forest, was once a terrorist enclave but was deserted after our troops cleared the area of terrorist activities.

However, the convergence of terrorists at the location raised suspicions about their intent and plan, hence the directive to strike the location. The aftermath of the strikes led to huge balls of flame from two adjacent spots within the vicinity, while some surviving terrorists were observed scampering for safety.

A statement by Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, said feedback revealed that 12 terrorists were neutralized in the strike, and their logistics were destroyed, thereby degrading their ability to attack soft targets and our troops.

READ ALSO: President Tinubu suspends minister of humanitarian

Similar strikes were also carried out at a location about 1.5 km southwest of Tumbun Agiri within the Tumbuns in the Lake Chad region on January 6, 2024. Intelligence gathered over time had revealed the continuous gathering of armed terrorists in pickup vehicles and motorcycles, hence the go-ahead to attack the location. The precision strikes on the location led to the destruction of the vehicles, motorcycles, and the elimination of several terrorists.

Prior to the aforementioned strikes, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, on an air reconnaissance mission on January 2, 2024, had struck some opportunity targets at Tumbun Alura.

The targets, which consisted of three canoes, were observed loaded with suspected Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). They were subsequently engaged, and a huge explosion was observed afterward. Similar successful strikes were also conducted at Tumbun Buwari and Sabon Tumbun on terrorist structures within the Lake Chad region.