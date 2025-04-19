NADDC tasks motorcycle manufacturers to deepen local content, boost economy

By Temitope Adebayo

The National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has called on the Motorcycle Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) to increase the level of local content in the manufacturing of motorcycles and tricycles in the country.

According to NADDC, increasing the level of local content will trigger a chain reaction of positive outcomes, including economic empowerment, foreign exchange conservation, technological advancement and resilience and stability.

Director-General of the NADDC, Joseph Osanipin, stated this in Lagos at the yearly general meeting of MOMAN.

Osanipin said that to translate this vision into reality, the NADDC is committed to implementing a multi-faceted strategy.

At the core of this strategy is the Motorcycle/Tricycle Components Deletion Programme. He explained that this programme is designed to systematically identify and phase out the importation of components that can be produced within Nigeria.

According to him, the Council understands that this transition will require collaboration and commitment from all stakeholders. Therefore, the NADDC will actively engage with MOMAN, manufacturers, and other relevant parties to ensure a smooth and successful implementation of the Components Deletion Programme.

“We will foster open communication, provide technical support, and address any challenges that may arise.”

He also emphasised the importance of registration of MOMAN members with the NADDC,” he added.

This, he said, will help policy alignment while creating data and proper planning.

He mentioned that registered MOMAN members will be eligible to participate in the NADDC-CREDICORP Vehicle Financing Scheme.

He stated that the scheme is being executed in collaboration with reputable financial institutions like CREDICORP, adding that it is designed to boost sales, support manufacturers, and empower individuals in securing automobiles.

He said the financing scheme represents a significant opportunity for MOMAN members to expand their market reach and contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

He said the journey towards self-sufficiency in motorcycle and three-wheeler components production will not be without its challenges.

However, with determination, collaboration, and a shared vision, “I am confident that we can transform Nigeria’s automotive landscape and build a sustainable and prosperous future for the industry.”

Director General, Manufacturer Association of Nigeria (MAN), Segun Ajayi-Kadir, said this gathering is both a statutory engagement and a strategic forum that represents the voice, vision, and vitality of a subsector that is critical to Nigeria’s industrial growth and mobility ecosystem.

Ajayi-Kadir said the motorcycle and tricycle sub-sector has proven to be not only resilient but remarkably pivotal in closing Nigeria’s mobility gaps, urban and rural alike. “Your ingenuity powers first- and last-mile transport, generates employment, and enhances access to goods and services nationwide.”

The DG who was represented by the Head, Sectoral and Regulatory Affairs, MAN, Ms Oluchi Odimuko, said today’s meeting is both a moment of reflection and renewal.

“As you elect a new executive team, I urge you and the entire industry sector players to embrace the evolving demands of our time. Demands shaped by global sustainability trends, rapid digitalization, and the growing imperative for local content development.

“As we move forward, let us not merely react to the future; let us shape it. I charge the incoming executives to seize this opportunity to re-imagine the future of motorcycle manufacturing in Nigeria by prioritising innovation, deepening sectoral and sub-sectoral collaboration, and amplifying your collective voice within MAN and across national platforms.”

He said MOMAN is expected to not only engage policy stakeholders but also to drive strategic investments, build local capacity, and open up new frontiers for growth in this vital subsector.

According to him, MAN stands firmly with MOMAN in advocating for policy reforms that encourage component localisation, protect domestic assembly from the pressures of unchecked imports, and create an ecosystem where indigenous manufacturers can thrive.

“We will continue to engage government agencies like the NADDC to push for a fairer, more enabling policy and regulatory environment,” he said.

In his lecture, Chairman, Motor Vehicle and Miscellaneous Assembly Sectoral Group of MAN, Elder Robert Ugbaja, urged MOMAN members to look into the future of manufacturing automobiles, which is electric and tow a part towards the direction.

Ugbaja said Nigeria has the potential to achieve capacity utilization with market demand spreading out on a daily basis.

Executive Director, MOMAN, Lambert Ekewuba, emphasized the need of cooperation from everyone to make MOMAN a better Association and a strong voice for the Motorcycles and Tricycles industry in Nigeria.

Ekewuba said there are many brief case importers who masquerade as Motorcycle Manufacturers but do not have the interest of developing the industry, their interest is just the immediate profit they make from the sales of motorcycles.