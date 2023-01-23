NACHO strike :International passengers stranded at Lagos airport

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Thousands of international passengers have been stranded Monday morning at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos following the strike embarked upon by workers of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCo Plc) down tools over alleged salary issues.

The affected airlines include Delta, Turkish Air, Ethiopian, Virgin Atlantic, Qatar, and Air France-KLM being handled by NAHCO for check-in, boarding, and ramp services

Virgin Atlantic passengers were mainly students and frantic effort was made early Monday morning by the airline to prevail on the workers’ union to rescind their action while looking for an amicable resolution to the issue.

General Sales Agent (GSA) for Virgin Atlantic Airways, Chief John Adebanjo said the situation had already put its passengers in a panic mode as the airline was optimistic that the situation would be resolved and passengers allowed to board for their 10 am flight.

The passengers had arrived at the international wing of the Lagos airport for their flights. They were oblivious of what awaited them. Many were seen yelling at some NAHco workers for choosing to embark on strike as confusion reigned at the terminal.

There are indications that more airlines could be affected by the problem created by the company.

