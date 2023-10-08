N9.26bn allocated as Fintiri initiates construction of 3rd flyover

By Tom Garba

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State officially commenced the construction of the third flyover in Yola, the capital of Adamawa State, at a cost of N9.26 billion yesterday.

During his first term, Governor Fintiri oversaw the construction of a grade interchange at the police roundabout and another flyover at the Total filling station, both located in Jimeta, the administrative heart of the state.

Highlighting the significance of the third flyover construction in Jimeta during the launch ceremony, Governor Fintiri stressed that it represents the fulfillment of one of his primary campaign promises leading up to the 2023 general elections.

This multi-billion Naira flyover bridge stands as the first major capital project initiated by the governor following his re-election for a second term in office.

“I am filled with joy and gratitude to Almighty Allah for sparing our lives and making it possible for us to witness this day when I am on the verge of fulfilling one of the many campaign promises we made to our constituents during the 2023 electioneering campaign,” he declared.

The governor underscored that urban renewal holds a central position in his administration’s 8-point agenda. He emphasized his commitment to enhancing the infrastructural status of both urban and rural centers, a commitment that will not waver until the transformation is complete.

Fintiri also pointed out that the substantial infrastructure investments made by his government have positioned Adamawa State as one of the most business-friendly states in Nigeria. He highlighted the positive impact of road networks, overhead bridges, and grade interchanges on vehicular movement within Yola, making it one of the most convenient capital cities for transportation in the Northeast subregion.

He added, “Today, we are gathered again to continue with the good job we are known for: the job of making our State great and making our people happy. The job of service to the present and future generation. So, when I say we are making history, you can appreciate what I mean.”

READ ALSO: Diri a true servant-leader, deserves second term.

The project involves the construction of an overhead bridge at the former Mubi Road Roundabout, with the reconstruction of adjoining roads. It aligns with modern design standards and supports the state’s current status and future aspirations.

“In light of today’s economic realities, the contract for the project has been awarded for a total sum of ₦9,264,498,755.33, inclusive of all statutory deductions. It is awarded as Lot 1, with a completion period of 18 months, and the contract has been awarded to Messrs Triacta Nigeria Limited,” Governor Fintiri disclosed.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com