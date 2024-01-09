N585m alleged fraud: NGO calls for investigation in NNPC, CBN, Finance Ministry

BY IDIBIA GABRIEL

Amidst the ongoing EFCC investigation into alleged financial irregularities within the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, and the immediate suspension of Dr. Betta Edu, ActionAid Nigeria’s Country Director, Andrew Mamedu, has urged President Bola Tinubu to extend the investigation to NNPC, CBN, and the Ministry of Finance.

Disclosing this in a press statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Kaduna, ActionAid Nigeria stated that it takes a firm stance against corruption and any form of financial mismanagement.

“We are closely monitoring the ongoing investigation and, if proven true, these allegations would signify a severe violation of public trust and a betrayal of the essence of humanitarian efforts.

“ActionAid Nigeria underscores the importance of due process, and while we also acknowledge the constitutional presumption of innocence until proven guilty, we commend the President’s decision to suspend Dr. Edu pending the conclusion of the investigation.

“This step prevents potential interference and upholds the integrity of the process. It is crucial for the legal process to be diligently followed, ensuring individuals found guilty of financial misconduct face the full consequences of the law.”

Andrew Mamedu also highlighted the need for a comprehensive investigation beyond a single ministry, stating, “Corruption, as evident in the deeply rooted issues in the CBN and NNPC, demands a broader inquiry across all government sectors.

“The investigation must be expanded to include the NNPC, CBN, and the Ministry of Finance,” according to the social justice non-governmental organization working to eradicate poverty and all forms of injustice in Nigeria.

It further advised that “President Bola Tinubu should demonstrate commitment to anti-corruption by initiating forensic audits across these MDAs, ensuring systemic accountability, and making information accessible to Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

Mamedu emphasized that now is the time for the implementation of citizen-led reforms and the effective establishment of a social register of beneficiaries with real-time updates as funds are disbursed, saying this will ensure transparency and enable public monitoring of resource allocation.

The Country Director expressed ActionAid’s willingness to collaborate with the government on a citizen-led process, as evident in ActionAid’s past involvement and track record in leading and coordinating citizen pro-poor initiatives and social welfare programmes that align with the needs and priorities of the people.