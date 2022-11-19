N544m grass cutting contract charges: Court sets Ex-SGF Babachir Lawal, others free

By Andrew Orolua

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has discharged and acquitted a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Babachir Lawal and five others from the N544million Contract Fraud offences brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Court on Friday held that the anti-graft agency failed woefully to establish prima facie case against the Ex-SGF and the co-defendants.

In a ruling on no case submission made by Babachir Lawal and others, Justice Charles Agbaza held that no ingredients of any offence was made out by the 11 witnesses that testified for the EFCC.

The Judge held that EFCC did not establish that Babachir Lawal was either a member of the Presidential Initiative for North East (PINE) that awarded the contract or a member of the Ministerial Tenders Board that vetted and gave approval to the disputed contract.

Besides, Justice Agbaza held that EFCC also failed to link Babachir Lawal with Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) that issued a certificate of no objection to the contract before it was awarded.

The Judge discharged and acquitted all the defendants in the 10-count criminal charges against them for want of evidence linking them with the purported offences.

Babachir Lawal alongside his younger brother, Hamidu Lawal; Suleiman Abubakar; Apeh Monday and two companies, Rholavision Engineering Limited and Josmon Technologies Limited were prosecuted by the EFCC before Justice Charles Agbaza.

They were arraigned on a 10-count charge bordering on fraudulent contract for the removal of evasive plant species to the tune of N544 million for which they pleaded not guilty, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

They were on Monday, November 30, 2020 re-arraigned before the judge by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, following the death of Justice Jude Okeke who initially was the trial court judge on the matter.

Babachir Lawal, the first appointed Secretary to the Government of Federation by President Muhammadu Buhari, lost the position to the controversy.

Meanwhile, the EFCC has indicated plans to appeal the ruling of Justice Charles Agbaza of the Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja, following the dismissal of a 10-count charge of corruption brought against a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Babachir Lawal.

Lawal and five others, on Friday, were discharged and acquitted from the N544 million Contract Fraud offence brought against them by the EFCC as the court held that the anti-graft agency failed to establish a case against the former SGF and the co-defendants.

“But dissatisfied with the ruling, the EFCC has given indication that it will obtain a copy of the judgment for urgent review and challenge its validity at the appellate court,” EFCC’s Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren said in a statement on Friday.

