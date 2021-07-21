N500,000 ‘promo’ for release of Bethel Baptist School students, a hoax

By Idibia Gabriel, Kaduna

Teachers, parents, friends and families of the kidnapped Bethel Baptist High school students in Kaduna who assembled at the school premises on Monday evening to witness the release of the students by bandits left disappointed as the release never took place after all.

The parents and other social workers had rushed to the school premises in large number based on information that bandits wanted to go on Sallah break, and therefore asked parents to pay N500,000 each to release the student as a release ‘promo’.

Our correspondent who was at the school premises reported that the Bethel Baptist Church President, Rev. Adamu Ishaya Jangalo, was also on ground at the school compound along with many parents and guardians of the kidnapped students.

One of the female parents who was there with picture of her kidnapped daughter told journalists that she has never had a night sleep since the incident happened, when her only daughter was kidnapped.

READ ALSO: Fmr President, Abdulsalami begs Nigerian criminals to repent

A male parent who confirmed the N500,000 promo allegation however told newsmen that some parents, mostly women spent their whole time in vain waiting in the school on daily basis to see their children.

The Baptist Church President also dismissed most information and some media reports about the bandits and students, describing it as unfounded.

He also said that they were always in touch with the activities of the bandits and their demands.

He explained that the issue of 30 bags of rice, motorcycles, amount of ransom demanded or paid so far or contributed by parents so far were all not exact.

Rev. Jangalo however asked the parents to go back to their homes and come back the next day without further explanation on issue of the promo.

Some parents, while in the place, were called and told that their children were coming through tollgate on AbujaKaduna road, but all of it proved to be lies, according to some parents who had swollen eyelids from crying, who also spoke to newsmen.