N30m Smear Campaign: I Was Paid To Manipulate Natasha’s Voice – Journalist

BY PATRICK WEMAMBU (With Agency Report)

Journalist and activist, Francess Olisa-Ogbonnaya, has accused social media personality, Sandra Duru, (aka Prof. Mgbeke) of offering her financial inducements to produce and circulate a damaging media script against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

She alleged that Duru’s plot required her to produce doctored audio content and false narratives to orchestrate a N30 million smear campaign aimed at discrediting the embattled Kogi Central Senator.

Olisa-Ogbonnaya who made the damning confession while speaking in a no-holds-barred interview on Adeola Fayehun’s YouTube Channel, alleged that Duru actually contacted her on the Saturday before the Easter, after giving her N100,000 as a gift.

She added that she received another N300,000 from Duru on Easter Monday, with a prepared script and two audio files, with specific instructions to voice over and fabricate a storyline in her Studio, to sway public opinion against Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“She played an audio clip and said it proved her claims, but there was nothing in it to support the allegations.

“The Senator never denied any sexual harassment, nor did she make any statement about bringing down the Yoruba government. These are all fabrications,” she said.

According to Olisa-Ogbonnaya, the entire scheme was designed to mislead Nigerians and destroy Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s credibility through orchestrated online propaganda.

She further claimed that Duru’s bizarre accusations against FIDA and former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, were all fabricated lies as there was nothing in the audio to that effect.

Describing Sandra Duru, popularly known as Prof Mgbeke, as a serial blackmailer, Olisa-Ogbonna alleged that she even played an audio voice of the Senate President Godswill Akpabio to lend credence to her claim of being sponsored by him.

She said Duru had made previous attempts to extort high-profile individuals, including the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma.

She added that Duru had reached out to activist Deji Adeyanju, only to call him “arrogant” after he refused to engage. She also sought the contact of activist Omoyele Sowore and mentioned plans to enlist social media personality Verydarkman (VDM) in the smear campaign by setting aside N30 million for the hatchet job.

“I know how the video was made and the manipulation behind it.

“Sandra is always scheming, but I challenge her to release our audio recordings to counter my claims as i have my version with timestamps, and I’m ready to release it to the public.”

“Sandra’s actions are damaging to the country. This is not just political mischief, it’s a national embarrassment,” Olisa-Ogbonna noted.

She, however, reaffirmed her willingness to honour any official invitation to testify, insisting that speaking out was both a civic responsibility and a moral obligation on her.

“I couldn’t stay silent in the face of such dangerous tactics. Silence would mean complicity,” she declared.