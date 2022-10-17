N23bn TRACON will enhance hardware, software upgrade

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Management Agency ( NAMA) says the N23bn approved by the Federal Executive Council ( FEC) in February for the upgrade of the Total Radar Coverage of Nigeria ( TRACON) would encompass hardware and software upgrade and migration from EUROCAT system to a higher TopSky radar system.

This is just as the agency has confirmed that since December 2014 it has saved the country millions of dollars in service agreement fees given that indigenous engineers both Air traffic Engineers and Air Traffic Controllers from the agency have kept the TRACON system operational optimally.

In February the FEC approved N23bn for the agency for the upgrade of the TRACON which was commissioned in 2010 with a five(5)year support and maintenance agreement from manufacturers Thales of France.

Ag managing director of NAMA, Mr Mathew Lawrence Pwajok who spoke at the weekend during an interactive session with aviation journalists, said the agency was on top of the maintenance and that the functionality of the TRACON was not in question as it works 24/7, 365 days a year without a doubt.

He said,” I am sure Thales never believed we would keep the system functional without them, we were paying millions of Euros to support the services agreement but that has been saved, so a lot of money has been saved in the form of maintenance in-house.”

On the breakdown of the TRACON upgrade, he explained that apart from N17bn meant for the system upgrade, N5bn was for the Very Small Aperture Terminal ( V-SAT) which connects the nine (9) individual radars in their locations.He said, “it is a project worth N23bn for software and hardware upgrade, provision of maintenance for nine radars covering the entire country.

N17billion of that amount is for the system upgrade; we are upgrading the TRACON from the EUROCAT to the TopSky radar system.

The N5bn is for the V-SAT which connects the nine radars covering Nigeria and overlapping to neighboring countries.The nine standalone radars connected by V-SAT are in Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Maiduguri, Ilorin, Talata-Mafara, Obubra and Numan.

