N2.9bn fraud: NSA investigates Interim Administrator at Amnesty Office

BY BARTH EZE

The Office of the National Security Adviser, which supervises the Amnesty Office is looking into multiple petitions lodged against Gen. Ndiomu at his office.

Our investigation is indicating a precarious situations for Ndiomu and his efforts in returning to the Amnesty Office, which sources claim are very slim.

Saturday Times gathered that Ndiomu’s infraction is his alleged ‘fast game’ in a scandal involving a contracts worth N2.9bn, which he endorsed barely a week to the end of his tenure as the Interim Administrator of the Amnesty Office.

A source who spoke to Saturday Times alleged that the Amnesty Office is enmeshed in corruption and high-handedness and abuse of the Office of Amnesty.

According to them, Amnesty Office is awarding the contract to Alom Aviation Limited to train 139 Pilots in France and South Africa

It was gathered that the investigations carried out reveals that bulk of the contract sum had been paid upfront a firm violation of procurement procedure and laws.

It was revealed that the company Alom Aviation Limited is being fronted by top aides in the office.

READ ALSO: Nagelsmann, Julian named head coach of Germany

Recall that the Interim Administrator was appointed in October 2022, and after the appointment, he made it clear that his mandate was to wind down the programme.

There are strong allegations that the wild deviation from procurement protocol as reflected by the payment of N2.9bn total contract sum may have been inspired by the uncertainty surrounding the office of the Interim Administrator and his team.

A source at the Amnesty Office told our correspondent in Abuja, that the Office of the National Security Adviser, which supervises the Amnesty Office, has waded into multiple petitions penned against Gen Ndiomu at the office.

According to him, Ndiomu’s return to the Amnesty Office after the tenure is difficult.

It would be observed that under the procurement Act, 2019, the mobilization fee for all government contracts is 30%.

Some members of staff of the Amnesty Office in critical position who spoke on the condition of anonymity told our correspondent that it was “odd to pay 100% for a contract that is yet to commence, let alone completed.”

Investigation also reveals that Staff of Account Department, who were aware of this payment have been forced to take a non-disclosure oath and have been threatened with dismissal should the scandal get to the public.

Telephone calls put through to some of the delegates equally show that the Amnesty had paid for 100% of the contract.

Some of the delegates revealed that out of the 139 delegates, about 60 of them are Maintenance Engineers, whose training was to be conducted in Lagos at the Leads Stream Aviation, allegedly owned by one Engr. Roland.

Investigations furthered showed that the pilots are to be trained in France by Green Africa Airline and at Sim Aero in South Africa.

“Our investigation reveals that the training Centre in Lagos is not yet ready

“Meanwhile, the office told the delegates that the reason for the delay in deploying them is because of the petitions written against Interim Administrator (IA), at the National Security Adviser, NSA. The IA doesn’t want the matter to get to the public,” our source volunteered.

Meanwhile, there were reports that the Presidential Amnesty Office is also being rocked by a raging controversy over N1.9 billion deducted from trainees and beneficiaries of the programme.

The alleged fraud involved the office of the Head of Reintegration of the office.

The N1.9 billion were alleged to have been deducted from contracts that were executed under the Train, Employ and Mentor Programme initiated by a former Interim Administrator, Col Dikio.

Under the TIEM, the beneficiaries of the programme were to be trained, employed and mentored to prevent them from straying after the programme.

Investigations revealed that when General Ndiomu (Rtd.) took over, there were 1,200 delegates in training which he stopped. He was said to have conducted graduation for all of them as he was under instruction to bring the program to an end.

According to some of the petitioners, the contracts were renegotiated and the Reintegration Department removed the ‘Employ and Mentor’ component with the promise that the beneficiaries would be outrightly empowered.

The petitioners listed the contractors to include Bradama International Skill Works Limited (400 delegates), Sunup Logistics Limited (200) delegates, Krisdera Agro Allied Farms, (200 delegates), Teecentenel Nigeria Limited (110), Betrieb Limited (50,) and Vika Farms Limited.

Some delegates under Krisdera Agro Allied Farms and Teecentennel Nigeria Limited that were interviewed by journalists accused the Head of Reintegration.

After renegotiating with the contractors, the office was said to have deducted a substantial amount from the contract sum, and went to the various training Centres to offer each delegate 750k to completely delist them from the Amnesty Programme.

The delegates collectively rejected the said amount. The office promised to get back to them all to no avail. The amount deducted from the negotiations with the contractors is N1.9Bn

They claim he was responsible for the mastery around delay or disappearance of their Two Months In-Training Allowance which had earlier been paid by the Office to the contractor for onward disbursement to the delegates.

Our source further revealed that Mr. Wilfred Musa, who is the HoR instructed the contractors to withhold the money since the delegates did not complete the eight months they were initially required to spend.

Unfortunately, that money was not returned to the government coffers as instructed but developed wings.

Last month, the Head of the Amnesty Office directed the security unit to seize the phones of Amnesty staff for investigation because of the purported “leakage of information” and his clash with Chief Timipre Sylva, former Governor of Bayelsa State and junior Minister under President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com