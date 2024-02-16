N1bn alleged fraud: ‘Probe your commissioners now’ – Onu tells Gov Nwifuru

By Chijioke Njoku

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, senatorial candidate in the just concluded Ebonyi South bye-election, Silas Onu has followed the trending news making round on social media platforms over the alleged diversion of one billion naira meant for empowerment of hawkers in Anambra and other states, called on governor, Francis Nwifuru to probe the Commissioners involved in the exercise.

Onu urged the state governor Francis Nwifuru to as a mather of urgency set up a high powered committee to probe all the commissioners, traditional rulers, lawmakers involved on the alleged embezzlement of one billion naria meant for the hawkers.

He made this known through in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Abakaliki, capital of Ebonyi State.

The former state chairman of PDP, Onu further noted that the whistle blower, Nwoba Chika Nwoba took steps to verify and substantiate his allegations by writing a petition to the Economic and financial crime commission (EFCC), and its needless to arraign him (Nwoba) to a court that has no jurisdiction to attend to the matter.

He maintained that Police should not be so willing to be used for purposes of silencing the whistle blower (Nwoba) for exposing crime but unfortunately, they have succeeded in keeping him (Nwoba) in prison via a well coordinated arraignment before a Court they knew had no jurisdiction and the magistrate delivered what they actually desired.

READ ALSO: Ekiti Govt tightens noose against criminals.

Onu said that he will ensure that all acts of corruption in the state will be exposed for the benefit of Ebonyi citizens, and that is “why state police will never work in Nigeria. Imagine how Federal Police are already being used by an ordinary Commissioner?”.

The statement reads in part: “Chika Nwoba won’t be in prison forever and the allegations he made will also not disappear as some of us are now wiling to join in and ensure that the truth is not swept under the carpet via intimidation and harassment.

“Now, we will all become Chika Nwoba and ensure that all acts of corruption are exposed – whoever is involved and his harassment is hereby condemned and I call on the Governor of Ebonyi State to rein in on his appointees by ensuring that no one is placed beneath the law.

“I will formally write Transparency International to take steps towards unearthing the veracity of the allegations against the appointees of the State Governor. I do hope and pray that their books are transparent and that the beneficiaries of the said fund are traceable targets of the said fund.

“We cannot be complacent because Police will be used to harass us and then refuse to expose corruption – we will take up the fight from where they have distracted Chika. I know that he had some facts to back up his claims before going public as he never speaks flippantly” he said.